NOTEBOOK: Pool report explains delay of game mechanics

Detroit Lions coaches and players were aware after the game of what appeared to be a missed delay of game penalty with the play clock expiring on the play right before Justin Tucker's 66-yard field goal attempt. Tucker's kick hit the crossbar and bounced through as time expired to give the Ravens a 19-17 comeback win over the Lions Sunday at Ford Field.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the snap after the play clock appeared to go to zero and then threw the ball out of bounds to stop the clock with three seconds left.

Detroit News pool reporter Justin Rogers spoke to referee Scott Novak after the game, who said he hadn't yet had a chance to review the play.

"As far as our mechanics, the back judge is looking at the play clock and if it were to hit zero, he sees the zero, and he then looks to see if the ball is being snapped," Novak said.