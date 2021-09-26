RECAP: Lions vs. Ravens

Sep 26, 2021 at 04:42 PM
Justin Tucker did it to the Detroit Lions again.

The Baltimore Ravens kicker hit a 61-yarder as time expired back in 2013 to beat the Lions on Monday Night Football at Ford Field, 18-16.

Tucker did it again Sunday, but this time from 66 yards, hitting the crossbar and bouncing through in dramatic fashion to help Baltimore defeat Detroit 19-17 at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions weren't able to put 60 minutes of consistent football together in either of their first two losses of the season, and that was the case again Sunday.

The Lions were held scoreless in the first half and trailed 10-0 after the first 30 minutes with just 101 yards of total offense.

But give the Lions credit for fighting back, much like they did Week 1 vs. San Francisco in the second half.

Detroit trailed 13-0 when the offense started feeding running back D'Andre Swift and finally started rolling. Swift caught three passes for 44 yards on the drive and capped it off with Detroit's first points of the game on a 2-yard run.

Following a Tucker 32-yard field goal to extend the Baltimore lead to 16-7, quarterback Jared Goff orchestrated a 12-play, 75-yard drive ending in a running back Jamaal Williams 1-yard touchdown to trim the lead to 16-14.

On the next Baltimore possession, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an ill-advised pass on a third-down play that was intercepted by Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye at the Lions' 21-yard line.

Goff got the ball there with about five and a half minutes left and went to work. He hit tight end Darren Fells for 24 yards to the Lions' 45-yard line. Two plays later he hit wide receiver Kalif Raymond for 19 yards down to Baltimore's 35. Goff went to Raymond again on a perfectly timed call for a receiver screen that netted 22 yards down to the Ravens' 14.

Detroit took their first lead, 17-16, from there on a 35-yard Ryan Santoso field goal.

Detroit's defense had the game won if they could have held on a 4th and 19 play in the final seconds, but Jackson found wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a 36-yard gain down to the Lions' 48-yard line to set up Tucker's game winner.

Swift totaled 107 scrimmage yards in the contest to lead Detroit's offense.

QB comparison: After a slow start, Goff heated up in the second half and finished 22-of-30 passing for 217 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and a 93.3 passer rating.

The Lions did a pretty good job bottling up Jackson most of the day. He completed 16 of his 31 passes for 287 yards with a touchdown, interception and passer rating of 81.0. He rushed seven times for 58 yards and was sacked four times.

Key moment: Ford Field was rocking as the Ravens faced a 4th and 19 with at their own 16-yard line with just 26 seconds left in the game. Detroit played their prevent defense, trying to keep everything in front of them, but somehow lost track of Watkins, who found an open space behind Oruwariye. Jackson found Watkins for a 36-yard gain down to Detroit's 48-yard line.

The play set up Tucker's game winner, and is one the Lions will think about for the next 24 hours as they key moment in the game that didn't go their way.

Injury report: No significant injuries to report for the Lions.

Up next: at Chicago (1-2)

