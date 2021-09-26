RECAP: Lions vs. Ravens

Detroit trailed 13-0 when the offense started feeding running back D'Andre Swift and finally started rolling. Swift caught three passes for 44 yards on the drive and capped it off with Detroit's first points of the game on a 2-yard run.

Following a Tucker 32-yard field goal to extend the Baltimore lead to 16-7, quarterback Jared Goff orchestrated a 12-play, 75-yard drive ending in a running back Jamaal Williams 1-yard touchdown to trim the lead to 16-14.

On the next Baltimore possession, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an ill-advised pass on a third-down play that was intercepted by Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye at the Lions' 21-yard line.

Goff got the ball there with about five and a half minutes left and went to work. He hit tight end Darren Fells for 24 yards to the Lions' 45-yard line. Two plays later he hit wide receiver Kalif Raymond for 19 yards down to Baltimore's 35. Goff went to Raymond again on a perfectly timed call for a receiver screen that netted 22 yards down to the Ravens' 14.

Detroit took their first lead, 17-16, from there on a 35-yard Ryan Santoso field goal.

Detroit's defense had the game won if they could have held on a 4th and 19 play in the final seconds, but Jackson found wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a 36-yard gain down to the Lions' 48-yard line to set up Tucker's game winner.