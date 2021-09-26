FOUR DOWNS: Lions react to 'gut punch' finish by Ravens

SECOND DOWN: DEFENSIVE GAME PLAN

Credit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the game plan and the players for the execution of the plan, for the way they were able to bottle up Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for most of the game Sunday and make him beat them with his arm.

After rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns last week in the win over Kansas City, Jackson had just 58 rushing yards Sunday on seven carries. He was sacked four times as the Lions made a concerted effort to contain him and make him a passer. He completed 16-of-31 passes for 287 yards with a touchdown and interception, though he did have a couple deep balls dropped that could have added to those totals.

Still, it was a pretty good job by the Lions executing the game plan.

"Just try to stop his feet," said Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris after the game. "Get (him) into tough situations and make him throw the ball."