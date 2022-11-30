NOTEBOOK: Lions getting valuable contributions from rookie class

RED ZONE OFFENSE

There's a lot of things to like about the way the Lions have played on offense most of the year. They've got the most rushing yards at this point in a season since 1998. They haven't had this many rushing touchdowns (16) at this point in a season since 1981.

But something else that's really stood out over the first 12 weeks is how good this offense has been in the red zone. The Lions are tied with Cincinnati with the second best red zone touchdown percentage in the league at 71.4 percent. Philadelphia leads the NFL at 72.5 percent.

The Lions have scored a touchdown on 30 of their 42 drives in the red zone this season. Their 30 red zone touchdowns are second behind only Kansas City (32).

One catalyst behind that high percentage has been their ability to convert in goal-to-go situations. Detroit's scored a touchdown in 23 of their 26 chances in those situations, the third highest percentage in the league. Campbell said being able to run the football in the red zone is why they've been so successful there.

EXTRA POINT