O'HARA: What we learned from Week 12

Wounds can heal quickly for pro football players, especially when there is work to be done and opportunity ahead.
That's what we learned from the way wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown felt after the Lions' 28-25 loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving Day and what he would do with the mini-break before returning to practice this week for the final six games.
Among the other things week learned include the following: There isn't much that separates the veteran quarterbacks in the NFC North except the won-loss records of their respective teams; and the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Lions' next opponent, are making an impression.
We start with St. Brown's take on the Lions' return to battle:
On its own, the loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving Day was a crusher. It ended the Lions' three-game winning streak. It was the only game on national television, and they made a good showing – as they often have this year – against one of the NFL's top Super Bowl contenders.
Most important, the loss put a big dent in the Lions' playoff possibilities. A win would have put them on the cusp of contention as a wild card contender in the NFC with a 5-6 record. The loss dropped them to 4-7.
"When we come back on Monday, it's time to work," St. Brown said before leaving the locker room.
He had a big game against the Bills – nine catches on 10 targets for 122 yards and a TD. He also ran one for a seven-yard gain.
The large crowd at Ford Field was roaring from start to finish, and St. Brown enjoyed the atmosphere.
"It's awesome," he said. "It feels like the energy out there in the stadium was crazy. The fans were loud. It's a different energy.
"A meaningful game. Playing meaningful games late in the season, it's a lot of fun."
Quarterback stats: There isn't much that separates the three veteran quarterbacks in the NFC North except that the ranking order has been turned upside down and Aaron Rodgers is no longer on the top.
Here's how they stack up:
- Kirk Cousins, Vikings: 2,760 yards passing, 17 TDs, 9 interceptions.
- Jared Goff, Lions: 2,682 yards passing, 17 TDs, 7 interceptions.
- Aaron Rodgers, Packers: 2,682 yards passing, 21 TDs, 9 interceptions.
Rodgers has played 12 games. Cousins and Goff have played 11.
Jaguars scouting report: The Lions and Jaguars have something in common. They're better than their 4-7 won-loss record would indicate.
Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy gave high marks to the Jaguars, who beat the Ravens, 28-27, Sunday.
"I love what Doug Pederson has brought," Dungy said on the NBC TV Network. "This never say die attitude. They fight, hustle until the whistle blows."