O'HARA: What we learned from Week 12

We start with St. Brown's take on the Lions' return to battle:

On its own, the loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving Day was a crusher. It ended the Lions' three-game winning streak. It was the only game on national television, and they made a good showing – as they often have this year – against one of the NFL's top Super Bowl contenders.

Most important, the loss put a big dent in the Lions' playoff possibilities. A win would have put them on the cusp of contention as a wild card contender in the NFC with a 5-6 record. The loss dropped them to 4-7.

"When we come back on Monday, it's time to work," St. Brown said before leaving the locker room.

He had a big game against the Bills – nine catches on 10 targets for 122 yards and a TD. He also ran one for a seven-yard gain.

The large crowd at Ford Field was roaring from start to finish, and St. Brown enjoyed the atmosphere.

"It's awesome," he said. "It feels like the energy out there in the stadium was crazy. The fans were loud. It's a different energy.