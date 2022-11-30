NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 13

It's wild to think that there's only six weeks left in the regular season. Minnesota (9-2) is nearly impossible to catch for the division title with a five-game lead over Detroit with six to play. The Lions, Packers and Bears will need hot finishes the last month and a half of the season to keep themselves in the playoff picture in the NFC.

Here's a look at where things stand and some of the key headlines as we enter the stretch run to the end of the season:

MINNESOTA

Record: 9-2

Remaining schedule: vs. New York Jets (7-4), at Detroit (4-7), vs. Indianapolis (4-6-1), vs. New York Giants (7-4), at Green Bay (4-8), at Chicago (3-9)

Headlines:

1. Justin Jefferson for Offensive Player of the Year?

The oddsmakers in Vegas have Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (+250) as the favorite with Hill having a legit shot to challenge Lions Legend Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yards mark of 1,964 set in 2012. Jefferson has the second best odds (+275) with 81 receptions for 1,232 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

2. Thielen a good role model

Jefferson has had the advantage of having a player like wide receiver Adam Thielen to show him the ropes early in his career. Jefferson is the man for the Vikings now, but Thielen's still doing his thing. Thielen's scored the 52nd touchdown reception of his career on Thanksgiving, tying him with Anthony Carter for third in team history. Only Moss (92) and Cris Carter (110) have more receiving touchdowns for the Vikings.

3. Finding a way