Week 13 opponent: What the Jaguars are saying

4. How will the Lions prepare for Jacksonville's running back situation?

The Jaguars have leaned heavily on Travis Etienne Jr. at running back since trading James Robinson to the New York Jets in October. Etienne carried the ball just twice for three yards before heading to the locker room with a foot injury last week. It sounds like Etienne will be able to play Sunday, but it also sounds like Darrell Henderson could get some run in their backfield too. The Jags claimed Henderson off waivers from the Rams last week.