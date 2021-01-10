O'HARA: How Lions' 2020 draft class fared in first season

Rating the Detroit Lions' 2020 draft class is a grab bag of questions raised by performance, injuries, potential and production that in some cases exceeded expectations.

From the top down, all of those categories were filled to some degree by the nine players taken in what proved to be the last draft conducted by former Lions GM Bob Quinn.

There is some real promise in that class, but as is always the case, a better evaluation will come in future seasons.

Based on what they did – or didn't do – following is a look at the players drafted by the Lions by round, what they accomplished as rookies, and their outlook for the future:

1. CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State: A lot more was expected from a player drafted third overall to start from Day 1 and upgrade the secondary. Okudah played only nine games with six starts because of injuries, and he wound up having surgery to repair a groin injury.

Stats line: Nine games, six starts, one interception and two passes defended.

Outlook: A difficult season for everyone became even more difficult for Okudah because of the injury. It could have affected him in coverage.