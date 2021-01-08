Flowers motivated to come back stronger after injury-shortened season

"The thing about it is, it's easy to talk about it, and now it's not really much (more) talking we can do," Flowers said. "We have to show this city, we have to show the organization, us as players have to show up. We can say, 'Ah, we was this close, we was that close, we could have been,' but at this point — and I know a lot of people in this whole city and this whole state of Michigan is tired of just hearing people talk and people predicting and expecting, and all throughout the offseason. Now we just got to show. And so that's I think that's my mindset. We got to prove it. We got to make it happen."

One big decision the new regime will be faced with on defense is the pending free agency of defensive end Romeo Okwara, who was Detroit's most consistent performer on defense this year. Okwara finished the year with double-digit sacks (10.0) and led the team in quarterback hits (18), tackles for loss (11) and forced fumbles (3).

Flowers is hopeful he and Okwara will get a chance to work together again for a whole season next year.