TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 22 free agents

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Oday Aboushi
Position: Guard
2020 stats: One sack allowed, two quarterback hits, eight hurries, four penalties
Twentyman: Aboushi ended up playing in 15 games (seven starts) because of all the shuffling Detroit had to do upfront due to injury. He's proven to be a player that can step in and play at any time if needed. He's part of the depth the Lions have built along their offensive line.
Position: Wide receiver/running back/return man
2020 stats: 13 catches, 89 yards; six rushes, 33 yards; 12.7 punt return average, one touchdown, 28.0 kickoff return average
Twentyman: Agnew is still one of the premier return men in the game today. His punt return average was second best and his kickoff return average fourth best. Agnew had two 70-plus-yard kickoff returns this year to go along with a 74-yard punt-return touchdown, the fifth return touchdown of his career in just his fourth season. He's a former All-Pro, and also gives you something as a receiver and runner.
Position: Wide receiver
2020 stats: 46 receptions, 602 yards (13.1 average)
Twentyman: Amendola has been pretty consistent in the slot for the Lions the last couple seasons. He's become a security blanket of sorts for quarterback Matthew Stafford during his time in Detroit. The Lions have to make a lot of decisions at receiver with only Quintez Cephus and Geronimo Allison under contract next year. Amendola still has value at 35 years old, but is this team looking to go younger at receiver?
Jarrad Davis
Position: Linebacker
2020 stats: 46 tackles, 0.5 sacks, four QB hits, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles
Twentyman: It hasn't quite worked out for Davis as the Lions probably hoped when they made him a first-round pick in 2017. He's struggled in space as a pass defender most of his first four seasons, and he lost his starting MIKE spot this year. The Lions declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. There's still a chance he re-signs with the Lions – he did play well on special teams all year – but a fresh start might be in order for Davis.
Position: Wide receiver
2020 stats: 20 receptions, 338 yards (16.9 average), two touchdowns
Twentyman: It was a 2020 season to forget for Golladay, who played in just five contests this year due to hamstring and hip injuries. Golladay was a Pro Bowler last season and had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 & 2019. He's a top 15 player at the position when healthy, and he'll likely be looking to be paid accordingly with any new deal. Golladay would also seem to be a candidate for the franchise tag, if an agreement can't be made between his representatives and the team on a long-term deal this offseason.
Everson Griffen
Position: Defensive end
2020 stats: 33 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 14 QB hits, seven tackles for loss (with Dallas & Detroit)
Twentyman: The Lions traded for Griffen before the trade deadline. He was a good addition, especially with how much time Trey Flowers ended up missing due to injury. Griffen is still productive in his 11th season and would well be worth a re-sign, if the Lions make him an offer and Griffen wants to return.
Duron Harmon
Position: Safety
2020 stats: 73 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defended
Twentyman: A offseason trade by former GM Bob Quinn that never really paid off for Detroit. He finished the year as Pro Football Focus' 44th ranked safety in his first opportunity to be a full-time starter. He recorded a couple interceptions early in the year, but was also beat a number of times for big plays later in the season.
Position: Wide receiver
2020 stats: 76 receptions, 978 yards, nine touchdowns
Twentyman: Jones enters free agency coming off an eight-catch, 180-yard performance with two touchdowns in Detroit's season finale vs. Minnesota. Jones hasn't lost a step at age 30, and he's expected to have a lot of interest around the league in free agency.
Miles Killebrew
Position: Safety
2020 stats: 12 tackles
Twentyman: Killebrew has become one of the better special teams players in the league over the last couple seasons. He was top five in special teams tackles (15) in 2019 and was top seven this past season with 12. There's a market for guys who consistently make plays on special teams.
Tony McRae
Position: Cornerback
2020 stats: Four tackles
Twentyman: McRae is a core special teamer and a player who can step in and play on defense when needed. His biggest value, like Killebrew, is what he brings to the special teams units. His 2020 season was cut short by injury after eight games.
Don Muhlbach
Position: Long snapper
2020 stats: 21 field goals made and 38 extra points made with Muhlbach snapping
Twentyman: Death. Taxes. Don Muhlbach. The longest tenured Lion is still doing it at a high level at age 39. The Lions will at some point have to think about the future of the position with Steven Wirtel on the practice squad. Muhlbach said he'll talk over his future with his family after the season, but if he wants to play an 18th season, it seems like a one-year deal and invite to compete in camp would be on the docket for the veteran.
Position: Defensive end
2020 stats: 44 tackles, 10.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, three forced fumbles
Twentyman: Detroit's most consistent performer on defense all season long, Okwara most certainly made himself some money this offseason with a breakout 2020 campaign. Okwara is relentless as a pass rusher. He became just the sixth Lions player since 1999 to reach double-digit sacks. Okwara could be a really nice re-sign for the new regime.
Position: Running back
2020 stats: 156 rushes, 604 yards (3.9 average), seven touchdowns; 12 catches, 101 yards
Twentyman: Peterson showed there's still plenty left in the tank at age 35. He brought a power element to Detroit's run game and was very good punching it in close to the goal line. He was also a good mentor to D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson. Peterson said last week he doesn't want to be part of a rebuild at this stage of his career, so his interest in re-signing with Detroit, if Detroit wants to re-sign him, will depend on some of the decisions the Lions' new front office makes in the coming weeks and months.
Matt Prater
Position: Kicker
2020 stats: 21-of-28 kicking field goals, 38-for-41 on extra points
Twentyman: Prater notched his 59th made field goal of 50-plus yards in the season finale, which broke Sebastian Janikowski's NFL record. But it was admittedly a disappointing season overall for Prater, whose seven missed field goals are the most for him since 2008. He's never missed three extra points in a season since the league moved the extra tries back. Prater still has plenty of leg, and he'll work to fix his accuracy issues. He wants to re-sign with Detroit, and that appears to make sense for both parties.
Reggie Ragland
Position: Linebacker
2020 stats: 51 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, three QB hits, one forced fumble
Twentyman: Ragland was brought over to provide some versatility for Detroit's linebacker group, and he gave Detroit that with his ability to rush the passer and play the run on the edge. Unfortunately, he didn't have enough impact to really make a difference on that side of the football. There's a chance the Lions look to completely revamp their linebacking corps this offseason.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Position: Linebacker
2020 stats: 10 tackles
Twentyman: Like Killebrew, Reeves-Maybin has become a core special teamer in the league. He was top five in the league in special teams tackles last season with 12. With how much the Lions struggled at the linebacker position this season, it was interesting Reeves-Maybe only got 38 defensive snaps. We know what he brings to special teams, will he be looking for an opportunity in free agency to play a little more defense somewhere?
Darryl Roberts
Position: Cornerback
2020 stats: 39 tackles, one tackle for loss, six passes defended, one interception
Twentyman: Roberts played a critical role late in the season after the Lions suffered a number of season-ending injuries at the cornerback position. Roberts is a veteran player who adds depth to the secondary and can play inside and outside, and there's value in that.
Mohamed Sanu
Position: Wide receiver
2020 stats: 16 receptions, 178 yards (11.1 average), one touchdown
Twentyman: Sanu gave the Lions a spark the last seven games of the season with Detroit dealing with injuries at the receiver position. Sanu quickly built a rapport with Stafford because of his savvy route running ability and sure hands. Detroit has some decisions to make at receiver this offseason, but Sanu did enough to earn a role moving forward, if both sides want that.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENT
Mike Ford
Position: Cornerback
2020 stats: 12 tackles, one pass defended
Twentyman: Ford has been a special teams mainstay and plug-and-play depth defender on defense the last three seasons in Detroit. Like Roberts, he's a player that provides depth and an ability to play multiple roles in the secondary.
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS
Jason Cabinda
Position: Fullback
2020 stats: Seven tackles; one rush, zero yards; two receptions, eight yards, one touchdown
Twentyman: Cabinda made the switch from linebacker to fullback and did a nice job opening holes for Detroit's tailbacks all season, especially around the goal line. He's also become a core special teamer in Detroit. His ability to play linebacker, fullback and special teams makes him versatile.
Jack Fox
Position: Punter
2020 stats: 49.1 punting average (third in NFL), 44.8 net punting average (second)
Twentyman: I think it's safe to say Fox won't be punting anywhere other than Detroit in 2021. The first-year punter earned the NFC nod to the Pro Bowl. He was consistent all season, and said he has plenty of room to grow.
Matt Nelson
Position: Tackle
2020 stats: No sacks allowed, two QB hits, six hurries, two penalties
Twentyman: One of the better stories for the Lions this season was Nelson's, a former defensive tackle converted to tackle, who was pressed into playing duty due to injuries and played really well. The Lions certainly have something to work with and to continue to develop in Nelson moving forward.