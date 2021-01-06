TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 22 free agents

Position: Running back

2020 stats: 156 rushes, 604 yards (3.9 average), seven touchdowns; 12 catches, 101 yards

Twentyman: Peterson showed there's still plenty left in the tank at age 35. He brought a power element to Detroit's run game and was very good punching it in close to the goal line. He was also a good mentor to D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson. Peterson said last week he doesn't want to be part of a rebuild at this stage of his career, so his interest in re-signing with Detroit, if Detroit wants to re-sign him, will depend on some of the decisions the Lions' new front office makes in the coming weeks and months.

Matt Prater

Position: Kicker

2020 stats: 21-of-28 kicking field goals, 38-for-41 on extra points

Twentyman: Prater notched his 59th made field goal of 50-plus yards in the season finale, which broke Sebastian Janikowski's NFL record. But it was admittedly a disappointing season overall for Prater, whose seven missed field goals are the most for him since 2008. He's never missed three extra points in a season since the league moved the extra tries back. Prater still has plenty of leg, and he'll work to fix his accuracy issues. He wants to re-sign with Detroit, and that appears to make sense for both parties.

Reggie Ragland

Position: Linebacker

2020 stats: 51 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, three QB hits, one forced fumble

Twentyman: Ragland was brought over to provide some versatility for Detroit's linebacker group, and he gave Detroit that with his ability to rush the passer and play the run on the edge. Unfortunately, he didn't have enough impact to really make a difference on that side of the football. There's a chance the Lions look to completely revamp their linebacking corps this offseason.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Position: Linebacker

2020 stats: 10 tackles