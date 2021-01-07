A Closer Look: Robert Saleh

Quote: "I will be very surprised if we don't lose (Saleh)," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Sunday. "I don't know what's wrong with people if they don't hire him. He's as good as you can get, knows more about football, all three phases, and he's going to hire the best staff, he knows about players, he knows what they're talking about, who doesn't know what they're talking about. He also knows how to deal with people. I hope everyone's not very smart and doesn't hire him so I can keep him, but I'm expecting not to have him."

Tim Twentyman's take: We all know fixing Detroit's defense in 2021 is job No. 1 for the new GM and head coach. Who better for the task than a coach like Saleh, with a proven track record on the defensive side of the ball, and who seems to be a terrific motivator. There was a disconnect between the old regime and the locker room. This time around, the Lions need a good communicator and leader, and those seem to be some of Saleh's strongest traits.