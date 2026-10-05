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TWENTYMAN: Week 4 observations

Oct 05, 2026 at 01:34 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

No panic: The Detroit Lions dropped to 2-2 on the season after Sunday night's loss in Carolina. Head coach Dan Campbell made it clear after the game he's certainly not in panic mode after just four games.

"We go into panic mode when we've got 13 games left and we're 2-2, that's not the right thing to do," he said. "I just don't believe that. I never have. So, you know, I know there's frustration. Look, I'm frustrated. I know the players are frustrated. But it's also -- and you're a few plays away, a few penalties away."

Campbell said everything is on the table this week in order to try and get more consistent play out of the defense, in particular. It will be interesting to see if they revert back to more man concepts after playing much more zone the first month of the season.

Streak continues: The last time the Lions won two games in a row was last season when they beat Cleveland in Week 4 (34-10) and then Cincinnati (37-24) in Week 5. This team must find some kind of consistent, week-to-week rhythm. Detroit's next chance for back-to-back wins will be next week in Arizona and then Oct. 25 following the bye week at home against Green Bay.

Deep ball: The only thing missing from the Lions' offense the first four weeks of the season was the deep ball in the pass game. Quarterback Jared Goff and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing finally unlocked that aspect of the offense Sunday as Goff hit wide receiver Jameson Williams on a 49-yard reception to set up a field goal in the second quarter. Goff hit wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa for a 57-yard gain after he got behind the defense in the third quarter that set up another field goal. Williams (102 yards) and TeSlaa (95) finished as Detroit's top two receivers. It was a career high for TeSlaa.

D.J. Reed play: The veteran cornerback got off to a pretty good start this season but has struggled in recent weeks. He allowed five catches on the six targets Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw at him Sunday for 74 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus statistics. In four games this season, he's allowed 15 receptions and opposing quarterbacks have a 71.4 completion percentage for 277 yards and two touchdowns with a 145.4 rating, per PFF.

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Linebacker group: I thought it was rough night for Detroit's linebacking corps. Jack Campbell led Detroit with 14 tackles, his first double-digit tackle game of the season after recording 176 tackles last season, but again struggled in coverage. Teams have completed 17-of-20 pass attempts on him in four games for 195 yards and two touchdowns per PFF. Derrick Barnes and Trevor Nowaske had just one tackle apiece and Malcolm Rodriguez had three tackles. That unit is the bridge between the front and secondary and needs more consistent play.

Hutch and McNeill: It's been a great start to season for both Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill upfront along Detroit's defensive line and that continued Sunday night. Hutchinson had seven pressures and McNeill five. McNeill also chipped in his third sack of the season and both players had two quarterback hits apiece. Had the coverage held up a tick longer, there were opportunities for both players to record more sacks.

Lions at Panthers Week 4 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 4 in Charlotte.

Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 110

Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 110

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 110

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 110

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 110

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 110

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 110

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 110

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 110

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 110

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 110

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 110

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 110

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 110

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 110

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 110

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 110

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
88 / 110

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
89 / 110

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
90 / 110

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
91 / 110

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 110

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
93 / 110

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
94 / 110

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
95 / 110

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
96 / 110

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
97 / 110

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
98 / 110

Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
99 / 110

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
100 / 110

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
101 / 110

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
102 / 110

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
103 / 110

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
104 / 110

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
105 / 110

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
106 / 110

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
107 / 110

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
108 / 110

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
109 / 110

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
110 / 110

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Bigger role for Rolder: Rookie fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder was inactive the first two weeks of the season as he worked his way back from missing most of training camp with a hamstring injury. He made his NFL debut Week 3 vs. the Jets but only in a special teams role, playing 15 snaps on teams. Rolder made an appearance on defense on the second defensive play and made a tackle for a loss of four yards. He ended up playing seven snaps on defense and 18 on special teams, finishing with three tackles and a tackle for loss.

Hot start for Young: Detroit's secondary took a step back Sunday night after playing better in phase Week 3 against the Jets. Detroit struggled with Carolina's RPO game early and then the Panthers run game later on. Young started the game completing his first 11 passes for 109 yards and a lot of those were to open receivers. After his first incompletion at the 8:14 mark of the second quarter his next pass was a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who finished with 14 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Young finished 29-of-41 passing for 329 yards and two touchdowns with a 110.7 passer rating.

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