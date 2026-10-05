TWENTYMAN: Week 4 observations

Streak continues: The last time the Lions won two games in a row was last season when they beat Cleveland in Week 4 (34-10) and then Cincinnati (37-24) in Week 5. This team must find some kind of consistent, week-to-week rhythm. Detroit's next chance for back-to-back wins will be next week in Arizona and then Oct. 25 following the bye week at home against Green Bay.

Deep ball: The only thing missing from the Lions' offense the first four weeks of the season was the deep ball in the pass game. Quarterback Jared Goff and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing finally unlocked that aspect of the offense Sunday as Goff hit wide receiver Jameson Williams on a 49-yard reception to set up a field goal in the second quarter. Goff hit wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa for a 57-yard gain after he got behind the defense in the third quarter that set up another field goal. Williams (102 yards) and TeSlaa (95) finished as Detroit's top two receivers. It was a career high for TeSlaa.