FOUR DOWNS: St. Brown caps Munich week with 2-TD performance vs. Patriots

FIRST DOWN: ST. BROWN'S WEEK

It was almost poetic Sunday that the first time Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown touched the football he made a defender miss, cut inside, saw a seam, picked up a block from wide receiver Jameson Williams and willed his way into the end zone.

St. Brown has been looking forward to this week ever since the game was announced. St. Brown took that first reception 56 yards for a touchdown and the Lions never looked back in a 35-10 win over New England in Munich.

St. Brown also found the end zone later from 28 yards out. He finished with four receptions for 98 yards and those two scores.

"It was three days I'll never forget," St. Brown said after the game. "My first game in Germany, a place that I call basically my second home. It was amazing from the start. Start of the game to the end, the way we played as a team … Being in Germany, number one was a blessing, it was amazing. But being able to win like that with the guys, with my teammates in front of the fans here in Germany, it's like a dream come true."

St. Brown showed up to the game in traditional Bavarian lederhosen, along with teammates wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa and long snapper Hogan Hatten. He also ran out of the tunnel carrying the German flag.