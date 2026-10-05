RECAP: Lions at Panthers

McMillan picked up where he left off the first half, giving Carolina a 22-16 lead on a 10-yard touchdown catch on the first drive of the second half. Fitzgerald missed his second extra point of the night following the touchdown.

Detroit trimmed the lead to 22-19 on Bates' fourth field goal of the night (26 yards) after a 57-yard Goff to Isaac TeSlaa catch that put the Lions in the red zone.

The Panthers rattled off the next 10 points on a Hubbard two-yard run and a Fitzgerald 33-yard field goal with nine minutes left.

Detroit cut the lead to one score with an eight-yard touchdown to tight end Sam LaPorta with three minutes and 38 seconds left.

The Lions' defense came up with a big stop, giving the ball back to Goff and the offense with just over two minutes left at their own 13-yard line. The offense couldn't pick up a 4th & 13 at their own 10-yard line after a critical sack from Carolina, ending the comeback bid.

Bates finished perfect on the night making all four of his field goal attempts and two extra points.

Williams recorded his first 100-yard receiving game of the season with six catches for 102 yards. TeSlaa had four catches for 95 yards.

QB comparison: Goff completed 32-of-52 passes for 412 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions and a 92.8 passer rating.

Young completed 29 of his 41 pass attempts for 329 yards, two scores and no turnovers. He finished with a 110.7 rating.

Key stat: Detroit came into Sunday ranked 31st in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert 56.1 percent of the time. They allowed 28 first downs to the Panthers on Sunday night.

Injury report: Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return.