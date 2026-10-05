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RECAP: Lions at Panthers

Oct 05, 2026 at 12:15 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Recap: The Carolina Panthers didn't have their top wide receiver Sunday night as Jalen Coker was inactive with a quad injury.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young turned to second-year wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who caught a career-high 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns to help Carolina defeat the Lions, 32-26, Sunday night in Charlotte.

The Panthers racked up 445 total yards of offense - 329 through the air - as Detroit's defense continues to struggle early on this season. This is the third time in four contests the Lions have allowed at least 30 points.

Detroit's offense made it a contest despite failing to reach 31 points for the first time in 2026. They put up 452 yards of offense in the loss.

The Lions opened the scoring with a 54-yard Jake Bates field goal on Detroit's first possession of the game. Bates was a bright spot for the Lions all night.

Carolina took their first lead, 7-3, at the end of the first quarter on a 15-yard Chuba Hubbard touchdown run.

Bates' second field goal of the first half (43 yards) trimmed the lead to 7-6 early in the second quarter.

The Panthers extended the lead on their next possession as Young found McMillan on a 32-yard pass down the right sideline. Carolina kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed the extra point try, giving the Panthers a 13-6 advantage.

Quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions' offense responded on the following possession with an 11-play drive. The offense converted three third downs along the way and tied the score at 13-13 on a one-yard Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown run and a Bates extra point.

A Carolina field goal with 28 seconds left in first half gave the Panthers a 16-13 lead. Goff connected with wide receiver Jameson Williams on a 49-yard gain that set Bates up for a 41-yard try. Bates' attempt was good as time expired in the first half with a 16-16 tie.

Lions at Panthers Week 4 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 4 in Charlotte.

Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 110

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 110

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
93 / 110

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
95 / 110

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
96 / 110

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
97 / 110

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
98 / 110

Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
100 / 110

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
101 / 110

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
102 / 110

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
103 / 110

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
109 / 110

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
110 / 110

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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McMillan picked up where he left off the first half, giving Carolina a 22-16 lead on a 10-yard touchdown catch on the first drive of the second half. Fitzgerald missed his second extra point of the night following the touchdown.

Detroit trimmed the lead to 22-19 on Bates' fourth field goal of the night (26 yards) after a 57-yard Goff to Isaac TeSlaa catch that put the Lions in the red zone.

The Panthers rattled off the next 10 points on a Hubbard two-yard run and a Fitzgerald 33-yard field goal with nine minutes left.

Detroit cut the lead to one score with an eight-yard touchdown to tight end Sam LaPorta with three minutes and 38 seconds left.

The Lions' defense came up with a big stop, giving the ball back to Goff and the offense with just over two minutes left at their own 13-yard line. The offense couldn't pick up a 4th & 13 at their own 10-yard line after a critical sack from Carolina, ending the comeback bid.

Bates finished perfect on the night making all four of his field goal attempts and two extra points.

Williams recorded his first 100-yard receiving game of the season with six catches for 102 yards. TeSlaa had four catches for 95 yards.

QB comparison: Goff completed 32-of-52 passes for 412 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions and a 92.8 passer rating.

Young completed 29 of his 41 pass attempts for 329 yards, two scores and no turnovers. He finished with a 110.7 rating.

Key stat: Detroit came into Sunday ranked 31st in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert 56.1 percent of the time. They allowed 28 first downs to the Panthers on Sunday night.

Injury report: Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Up next: at Arizona (1-3), Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

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