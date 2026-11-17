The Detroit Lions won convincingly in Munich on Sunday, defeating the New England Patriots, 35-10, for their fifth-straight win. Head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions have played complementary football going on more than a month now and are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.
Here's a look at five stats that stand out after Detroit's Week 10 win:
1. Number: 14.4
What it means: The average points per game allowed by Detroit's defense during their current 5-0 stretch.
Twentyman: Detroit's defense has made an impressive transformation over the last five games after allowing opponents to score an average of 31.7 points per contest during their 2-2 stretch at the start of the season. The biggest transformation has been on the back end with the improved play by the secondary over the last month.
The Lions have held opponents to 21 points-or-fewer for the fifth-straight game and held opponents to 17-or-fewer points for the fourth-straight, tied for the team's second-longest, single-season streak since the merger. The only streak longer was five consecutive games in 1974.
2. Number: 1,384
What it means: Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ scrimmage yards through nine games.
Twentyman: Gibbs' fourth season and first as the clear No. 1 in Detroit's backfield has been his best. His 1,384 scrimmage yards are the most a Lions player has ever produced through the first nine games of any year. There are only five players in NFL history to produce at least 1,375 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns through the first nine games of a season – Christian McCaffrey (2019), Ahman Green (2003), Eric Dickerson (1983), O.J. Simpson (1975).
3. Number: 67.0
What it means: Average rushing yards allowed by Detroit's defense the last five games.
Twentyman: The first priority for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is stopping the run. The Lions have held each of their last five opponents to less than 100 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns. While the secondary has played better football the last five games, Detroit's front seven have been good all year. They've ramped up even more over the last five games. By stopping the run, they've earned the right to rush the passer and that's why the Lions' 32 sacks rank third in the NFL behind only Minnesota (37) and Houston (33).
4. Number: 210
What it means: Total first downs generated by Detroit's offense through nine games.
Twentyman: Only the Los Angeles Rams (236) and Dallas Cowboys (233) have generated more this season, and both those teams have played 10 games to Detroit's nine. This stat is key because it shows the Lions' ability to sustain drives and move the chains. Opponents have 95 possessions against Detroit this season, fifth-fewest in the league. It's also important to note that Detroit can do it both via the run and the pass. The Lions' 78 rushing first downs are fifth-most and their 114 passing first downs are tied for eighth. They've gotten 18 more via penalty.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots game at Allianz Arena on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Munich.
5. Number: 134
What it means: Plays of 10-plus yards generated by the Lions' offense this season
Twentyman: Detroit's offense got chunk plays at will Sunday against New England, both in the run and pass games. That's been a staple of this offense all season. The Lions now rank first in the NFL generating plays of 10-plus yards. The Rams and 49ers are right behind them tied for second with 133. The league average is 110 plays of 10-plus yards.