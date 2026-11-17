Twentyman: The first priority for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is stopping the run. The Lions have held each of their last five opponents to less than 100 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns. While the secondary has played better football the last five games, Detroit's front seven have been good all year. They've ramped up even more over the last five games. By stopping the run, they've earned the right to rush the passer and that's why the Lions' 32 sacks rank third in the NFL behind only Minnesota (37) and Houston (33).