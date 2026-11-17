Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Tuesday at the Meijer Performance Center for the first time since Sunday's 35-10 win over the New England Patriots in Germany that extended Detroit's win streak to five games and improved their record to an NFC North-leading 7-2.
Here are all the key questions from Campbell's press conference:
How will Detroit's defense fill the void of losing All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson?
Campbell confirmed Tuesday that Hutchinson tore his ACL and will require season-ending surgery.
"Really a lot like what happened with Jack (Campbell) there, I thought our guys did a heck of a job picking up the slack in that game and we will do this for the season moving forward," Campbell said.
"We will pick up the slack and it's going to require a lot of guys doing — it's going to require a lot out of everybody. One guy cannot pick up the slack of (Hutchinson), but we have enough here to weather this storm and rise above it. So, we'll do that. That's part of it is overcoming."
Campbell talked about needing more for Alim McNeill, DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Tyleik Williams, Skyler Gill-Howard and others along the defensive front to fill the void.
The Lions' defense has been playing complementary football at all three levels during this current five-game win streak and that will need to continue moving forward.
Will we see safety Kerby Joseph make his 2026 debut Sunday at Ford Field against Tampa Bay?
It appears Joseph is trending in the right direction to make that a possibility. Joseph's 21-day practice window to join the 53-man roster ends tomorrow.
"He's done a good job. That's why I'm glad we started his clock, whatever that's been two weeks ago, going on three," Campbell said. "So that we could ramp him up, get him work, see how the knee responded.
"He's done a really good job. The knee has responded well. The plan is to get him going. I think we're going to let him play."
Joseph hasn't played since Week 6 of last year.
Will Joseph be on a pitch count Sunday vs. the Buccaneers?
"We've got reps on him, right? We've got reps, we've got time. So, is there a pitch count? Yeah, but not like what (Brian) Branch had his first game," Campbell said. "So, I think we're going to be able to get a little bit more out of (Joeseph) here."
For comparison, Branch played 45 out of a possible 67 snaps (67 percent) when he returned Week 7 against Green Bay after rehabbing a torn Achilles.
What does Campbell think of the job defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has done turning around the defense the last month and a half?
After allowing more than 30 points per game over their first four games (2-2 record), the Lions' defense has lowered that average to 14.4 over the last five games (5-0 record) and no team has rushed for at least 100 yards or had a rushing touchdown over that stretch.
Sheppard had Campbell's full support early in the season when the defense was dealing with a lot of criticism.
"Well, I would say I'm not surprised. I mean, that's who he is," Campbell said of Sheppard and the defensive turnaround. "That's why he's here. That's why I wanted him on the staff. That's why I promoted him to that position, both because of what he is and what he's made of.
"He's resilient, man. And he's like what we're built about and built around. So, I'm not surprised one bit. That's why he's sitting in that role. So, I know there's a lot of surprised people, I'm not. I never was."
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots game at Allianz Arena on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Munich.
What are the Lions getting in edge rusher Tyrus Wheat?
The Lions claimed Wheat off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys this week.
Wheat played five games this season with Dallas in a limited role. In 2025, he played 15 games for the Lions and had 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits and played a ton on special teams.
"We were fired up to get Wheat back because he knows our system," Campbell said. "We liked him. He's got special teams ability and there are things that he does kind of as a rush defensive end that were intriguing to us.
"What does that mean this week? I don't entirely know, but I know it's good to have him because we'll need him at some point, if not now."
Could cornerback D.J. Reed return to action Sunday?
That remains to be determined after Reed missed the last two games with a hip injury suffered Nov. 1 against the Vikings.
"It's a good question. I'll know more today," Campbell said. "He's improved every week. I can't say for certain that he'll be ready this week though."