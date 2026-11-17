What are the Lions getting in edge rusher Tyrus Wheat?

The Lions claimed Wheat off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys this week.

Wheat played five games this season with Dallas in a limited role. In 2025, he played 15 games for the Lions and had 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits and played a ton on special teams.

"We were fired up to get Wheat back because he knows our system," Campbell said. "We liked him. He's got special teams ability and there are things that he does kind of as a rush defensive end that were intriguing to us.

"What does that mean this week? I don't entirely know, but I know it's good to have him because we'll need him at some point, if not now."

Could cornerback D.J. Reed return to action Sunday?

That remains to be determined after Reed missed the last two games with a hip injury suffered Nov. 1 against the Vikings.