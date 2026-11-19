8. Rookie right tackle Blake Miller has had a nice start to his NFL career. He's allowed just one sack all season and seems to have settled in nicely along Detroit's top-graded O-line by Pro Football Focus this week. Petzing said the thing he likes about Miller the most is his even-keel attitude. Miller never gets too high or too low. For a tackle who plays on an island a lot of the time, Petzing said that's such a great trait to have. He sees Miller playing with a lot of confidence right now.

9. The Bucs come in Sunday with the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL as they average 163.9 rushing yards per game. Detroit's defense ranks No. 5 against the run, allowing 90.4 yards per game on average.

"I mean, this is one of those buckle your you know what up games and let's do it," Sheppard said. "And mono a mono, they don't hide it and we don't hide the way we play. So it's a beautiful thing. It's a beautiful challenge and we're looking forward to it."