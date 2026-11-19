Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week during the regular season.
Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:
1. There is no replacing an Aidan Hutchinson, who Sheppard called the most impactful edge rusher in the game today when talking about what he means to Detroit's defense. Sheppard's message to the defense this week with Hutchinson out the rest of the season was needing all 11 on defense to just pick up a little bit more of the weight. If they do that, they can better absorb such a big loss to the defense.
Sheppard also said he's excited for the opportunity some players will have in taking on a bigger role moving forward. One of those players is rookie second-round pick Derrick Moore, who has four sacks in his last two games. Sheppard has liked Moore's process in building up to this point and now the Lions will ask him to play a lot more with Hutchinson out. He's looking forward to seeing what that looks like.
2. There was a clip of Petzing head-butting tight end Sam LaPorta’s chest in Sunday's game that went viral after wide receiver Jameson Williams noticed it. Asked about it Thursday, Petzing said it's something he and LaPorta started a while ago. He joked that when you're his height (5-foot-7) it just feels right.
3. One of Detroit's most consistent special teams players this year has been wide receiver Tay Martin, who has 10 tackles on teams. Martin has also worked his way into some snaps on offense. Fipp said Martin has a passion for playing football and loves to compete, and that's not always the case as some players would rather make those plays on offense or defense. Fipp said Martin loves teams and that's why he's been so good on them.
4. Safety Kerby Joseph is back this week, and Sheppard has loved seeing and hearing No. 31 on the field. Joseph's return allows Sheppard to be more versatile with his safeties and how he deploys them moving forward due to the versatility Andre Cisco, Chuck Clark and Brian Branch all have. Sheppard is excited about some of the combinations and schemes he can put together with Joseph now back in the fold.
5. No block. No rock. That's been the mantra in Detroit's wide receiver room in the Dan Campbell era. In all his time in football, Petzing said he's never been around a receiver room that takes as much pride in blocking as the Lions do and it makes such a huge difference in the explosiveness of this offense across the board.
6. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill gets a lot of love for how he's played inside along Detroit's defensive front, and deservedly so, but Sheppard was sure to shout out the play of Tyleik Williams too. He challenged the media to watch the tape and chart down how many times Williams has been successfully blocked one-on-one this season. He said it will be hard to find. Williams and McNeill, along with rookie Skyler Gill-Howard, have been a nice trio inside for the Lions this season.
7. Punt returns are down this season and Fipp said there are several factors playing into that. There has only been one punt return touchdown this season. That was Minnesota's Myles Price against Tampa Bay. Maybe there's an opportunity for DeAndre Carter Sunday. The Buccaneers have allowed, on average, 11.4 yards per punt return, fourth-highest in the NFL.
8. Rookie right tackle Blake Miller has had a nice start to his NFL career. He's allowed just one sack all season and seems to have settled in nicely along Detroit's top-graded O-line by Pro Football Focus this week. Petzing said the thing he likes about Miller the most is his even-keel attitude. Miller never gets too high or too low. For a tackle who plays on an island a lot of the time, Petzing said that's such a great trait to have. He sees Miller playing with a lot of confidence right now.
9. The Bucs come in Sunday with the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL as they average 163.9 rushing yards per game. Detroit's defense ranks No. 5 against the run, allowing 90.4 yards per game on average.
"I mean, this is one of those buckle your you know what up games and let's do it," Sheppard said. "And mono a mono, they don't hide it and we don't hide the way we play. So it's a beautiful thing. It's a beautiful challenge and we're looking forward to it."
10. Quarterback Jared Goff doesn't make a lot of big plays with his legs. He'll never be referred to as a mobile quarterback, but Petzing couldn't say enough about the skill set and natural feel Goff has for navigating the pocket and creating space and time with subtle movements. It's a skill set Goff doesn't get enough credit for. A great example is the time he created in the pocket on the 50-yard catch and run by Jahmyr Gibbs on Sunday.