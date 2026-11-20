Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams made the move from three-technique defensive tackle to nose tackle in Kelvin Sheppard's defense this season in his second year after getting drafted in the first round by the Lions in 2025.

That's not an easy move, but Williams has worked hard to learn the ins and outs of one of the hardest defensive positions in the game and has impressed his teammates and coaches in the process.

"I may not know much, but what I do know I'm seeing, I'm seeing one of the best nose tackles in the NFL right now," Sheppard said of Williams' play this week. "And things may not show up on the stat sheet but just turn on the tape and show me where an offensive lineman blocks him one-on-one and has success. Rarely to never."

In nine games in his new role, the combination of his play and veteran three-technique Alim McNeill's play, have made a significant impact in the center of Detroit's defensive front. Williams has helped anchor a Lions' defense that ranks fifth in the NFL stopping the run and has the third-most sacks in the league (32.0).

"He's flexible, he's smart, he's powerful, he's explosive. He's got great feet. He's really got everything," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday of Williams. "He can get an edge in the pass game. So, I think his body of work just speaks for itself.