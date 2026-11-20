Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams made the move from three-technique defensive tackle to nose tackle in Kelvin Sheppard's defense this season in his second year after getting drafted in the first round by the Lions in 2025.
That's not an easy move, but Williams has worked hard to learn the ins and outs of one of the hardest defensive positions in the game and has impressed his teammates and coaches in the process.
"I may not know much, but what I do know I'm seeing, I'm seeing one of the best nose tackles in the NFL right now," Sheppard said of Williams' play this week. "And things may not show up on the stat sheet but just turn on the tape and show me where an offensive lineman blocks him one-on-one and has success. Rarely to never."
In nine games in his new role, the combination of his play and veteran three-technique Alim McNeill's play, have made a significant impact in the center of Detroit's defensive front. Williams has helped anchor a Lions' defense that ranks fifth in the NFL stopping the run and has the third-most sacks in the league (32.0).
"He's flexible, he's smart, he's powerful, he's explosive. He's got great feet. He's really got everything," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday of Williams. "He can get an edge in the pass game. So, I think his body of work just speaks for itself.
"And I think one of the things that sometimes gets overlooked with him, he's got all the attributes, physical attributes. It really is. He's smart. He studies the game, he knows his opponent, he can feel things, so he plays one step faster then. He can find these little keys. He can smell things, his spidey senses. So, he's got that."
Campbell said Williams could be someone Detroit calls on to play a few more pass-rush reps along the interior moving forward, something Williams hasn't done a lot this season.
"I think I've got a lot (to show)," Williams said of the pass rush part of his game. "Just got to get out there and show it. Just make the most of my opportunities that I get. I've had a bunch of splash plays that I just haven't finished. I've had a bunch of wins that haven't translated to sacks."
Williams has 20 tackles on the year and 11 quarterback pressures with two quarterback hits, but he's still searching for his first sack of the season. He thinks there's still a lot left in terms of his production. In fact, when asked how he grades the start to his second season, he gave himself a B or B-minus.
What can he do moving forward to improve that grade to the A-range in his own mind?
"Finishing those plays," he said. "I had a play against the Dolphins quick move beat (the blocker) and I didn't finish. Against the Packers, quick move beat him didn't finish it. Finishing those plays then I think I'll start grading myself higher.
"I think I'm growing every week, but I don't think I'm where I want to be. I think I'm at a point where I can help this team enough, but I got way more to go. I think I've been winning a bunch of one-on-ones, when I get them. I think I get double teamed a lot. I think I've been having a bunch of splash plays that I just have to finish. But I think one-on-ones I've been winning pretty consistently. Got to keep winning."
NEW CAPTAIN
Detroit's defense has lost two captains, linebacker Jack Campbell and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, to injuries in recent weeks. To help fill the leadership void on that side of the football, the team named veteran safety Chuck Clark a captain this week.
"He's really just filled a void as this season's gone on, type of guy he is," Campbell said of Clark. "I mean, it just speaks for itself, and he's just grown inside this locker room. He's a great teammate and he's got leadership qualities through the roof."
Clark has been a good free-agent signing for the Lions this season as he's started all nine games and is second on the team with 53 tackles (32 solo). He has also chipped in two interceptions, three passes defended, one game-winning forced fumble against the Jets Week 3 and a sack.
"His production has gone up as the season's gone up and everybody's got a lot of faith in (Clark)," Campbell said. "He's just kind of one of those bell cow guys for us right now. And so, he earned that, so we're proud of him."
View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, Nov. 19.
VERSATILE PACKAGES
The return of safety Kerby Joseph this week means the Lions have terrific depth at safety with Clark, Brian Branch and Andre Cisco all in the mix. It's going to give Sheppard a lot of options in some new packages we might see Sunday.
"I would say we've got a lot of packages and our plan, really a lot like what we've done, everybody's got a role," Campbell said Friday. "We're trying to use everybody that we can in that defensive room.
"So, like all those safeties, we want to use them. There's a role for all those guys. And now you get (Joseph) back in the fold. So, we've got a couple of things that we can do here and have flexibility to do."
We could see more dime looks with six defensive backs or some heavy nickel packages with Branch's ability to come down and play inside. It should be interesting to see how Sheppard opts to deploy a deep safety room in Detroit.
EXTRA POINT
With a touchdown Sunday, running back Jahmyr Gibbs – who has 62 touchdowns in 58 career games – can pass Hall of Famer Jim Brown (62) for the second-most touchdowns by a player in his first 60 career games in NFL history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Van Buren (66).