Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed returned to practice this week after sitting out the last two weeks with a hip injury he suffered on a key fourth-down pass breakup in the win over Minnesota on Nov. 1.
Reed's return to the practice field doesn't necessarily mean he'll be ready to play Sunday when the Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. Reed wants to make sure he's 100 percent and ready to play the same brand of football he was before the injury. Opponents completed just 55.9 percent of the passes thrown his way this season and he allowed just 41 total receiving yards in the three contests before his injury.
Last year, in his first season in Detroit after signing a three-year contract as a free agent, Reed began the year playing good football before suffering a hamstring injury Week 4. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2/3 strain, missed six weeks and when he came back, he struggled to perform at the same level before the injury.
Reed admitted this week he probably came back too soon last year. That experience has given him a conservative approach to his return date this time around.
"I definitely want to make sure I come back and I feel like myself," Reed said. "I don't want to rush it, especially because our defense is playing so well, I don't want to be a hindrance. So I just got to be honest with myself and be honest with the trainers and my coaches to see if I'm ready to go, whenever that is."
The improved play of Detroit's defense, particularly in the secondary, has helped fuel the Lions' current five-game win streak that has them at 7-2 and atop the NFC North. A lot of players are mixing in and they're about to get All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph back this week too.
"When you get hurt you obviously want to get back on the field as soon as possible," Reed said. "But I kind of (underestimated) the severity of a hamstring strain (last year), especially a high-grade one, because I never hurt my hamstring that bad.
"So in hindsight, yes, I do feel like I came back early. So dealing with this right here, I just definitely want to make sure I definitely come back confident, healthy and ready to play compared to coming back and not being myself. That's just not smart, that's not helping the team."
View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, Nov. 19.
How will Reed know when the time is right to step back on the field?
He's moving 'pretty well' right now and said when he can hit his top-end speed and run and cover and stay with receivers without the hip hurting or pulling then he'll know it's time.