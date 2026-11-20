"I definitely want to make sure I come back and I feel like myself," Reed said. "I don't want to rush it, especially because our defense is playing so well, I don't want to be a hindrance. So I just got to be honest with myself and be honest with the trainers and my coaches to see if I'm ready to go, whenever that is."

The improved play of Detroit's defense, particularly in the secondary, has helped fuel the Lions' current five-game win streak that has them at 7-2 and atop the NFC North. A lot of players are mixing in and they're about to get All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph back this week too.

"When you get hurt you obviously want to get back on the field as soon as possible," Reed said. "But I kind of (underestimated) the severity of a hamstring strain (last year), especially a high-grade one, because I never hurt my hamstring that bad.