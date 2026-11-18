It's a best-on-best matchup at Ford Field Sunday.
The top running back in the NFL squaring off against the top rushing defense in the league as Detroit looks to stay undefeated at home this season and make it six-straight wins as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 153 yards and two touchdowns while catching seven passes for 99 yards totaling 252 scrimmage yards in Detroit's 35-10 win over New England in Munich.
Gibbs is in the middle of a terrific fourth season where he currently leads all NFL running backs in carries (199), rushing yards (1,000), rushing touchdowns (11), rushing first downs (64), total touches (240), scrimmage yards (1,384) and total touchdowns (13).
"I feel like he's gaining strength," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Gibbs. "I feel like he's gaining strength as we go here through the season and we go through these games.
"He came in phenomenal shape in training camp, prepared to take the load. And as this season's gone on, he's getting stronger. And so yeah, I think the best way to say it, I love where he's at right now."
Gibbs said Wednesday his big focus this offseason was gaining strength, and he feels the difference in his game.
Sunday could be the toughest test he's faced all season. The Bucs are allowing on average just 79.1 yards per game on the ground and have held each of their last eight opponents under 100 rushing yards, the longest such streak in the NFL this season.
These are two teams that despite the difference in records – Detroit is 7-2 and Tampa Bay 3-6 – both play a physical brand of football and want to establish the run offensively and stop the run on defense.
Gibbs has rushed for at least 100 yards in four of his last five contests. Can he keep it rolling Sunday? Or will Tampa Bay find a way to slow the league's top back and extend their streak to nine games limiting teams to under 100 rushing yards?
"A little bit," said Gibbs when asked if playing the No. 1 run defense Sunday gives him a little extra motivation to go out and do his thing Sunday. "They are a really good defense. We're just going to have to be on our stuff. I look at it as more about what we do than what they do."
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS
Second-year edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein has been a healthy scratch all season because of Detroit's depth at the position. With Aidan Hutchinson out for the season, Hassanein could get an opportunity against the Buccaneers to build on his good training camp and preseason where he notched a couple sacks and four quarterback hits.
"How ready do you think he's going to be?" Campbell said. "We're going to get him going and he brings it every day in practice, just like you saw in camp. He's out there and he tries to do everything you ask him to do in practice as far as he's working his craft, what he's being taught.
"He's trying to win and he works our guys and he's making himself better. He makes us better. And so it'd be a great opportunity."
NOT BUYING THE RECORD
Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells famously coined the phrase: "You are what your record says you are."
Campbell played under Parcells and considers him a mentor. But when it comes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 3-6 record, Campbell doesn't necessarily agree with his old coach that Tampa Bay's 3-6 record truly reflects who they are as an opponent Sunday.
"It's a physical team. These guys play with violence," Campbell said. "Todd Bowles has always done a great job. The record is not indicative of the type of team that they are."
Tampa Bay comes to town with the No. 1 rushing offense (163.9 ypg) and the top-ranked rushing defense (79.1), and they also lead the NFL in takeaways (21) and interceptions (16).
They've struggled throwing the football, where they rank 32nd, but all six of Tampa Bay's losses have been by one score and they have a plus-24 point differential on the season. The film is better than their 3-6 record might indicate, and Campbell sees it.
View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
LOOKING FORWARD TO THE TEST
Lions linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton knows Tampa Bay is going to come into Ford Field Sunday and try to establish the run.
"Oh man, this is a huge challenge defensively from the scheme that Tampa does," Hamilton said Wednesday. "They are going to come in here and they are going to run the ball. It's going to be one of those games I told the linebackers that you gotta love.
"They are going to run the ball 35, 40 times and they are going to make you like it. Whether you like it or not. We're up for the challenge and it's going to be a huge task."
Detroit hasn't allowed a team to rush for 100 yards or record a rushing touchdown during their current 5-0 stretch.
EXTRA POINT
Detroit officially placed Hutchinson on Reserve/Injured Wednesday. That opened a roster spot to activate safety Kerby Joseph from Reserve/PUP. Joseph is expected to make his 2026 debut Sunday. The team also re-signed defensive back Nick Whiteside to the practice squad.