OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

Second-year edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein has been a healthy scratch all season because of Detroit's depth at the position. With Aidan Hutchinson out for the season, Hassanein could get an opportunity against the Buccaneers to build on his good training camp and preseason where he notched a couple sacks and four quarterback hits.

"How ready do you think he's going to be?" Campbell said. "We're going to get him going and he brings it every day in practice, just like you saw in camp. He's out there and he tries to do everything you ask him to do in practice as far as he's working his craft, what he's being taught.

"He's trying to win and he works our guys and he's making himself better. He makes us better. And so it'd be a great opportunity."

NOT BUYING THE RECORD

Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells famously coined the phrase: "You are what your record says you are."

Campbell played under Parcells and considers him a mentor. But when it comes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 3-6 record, Campbell doesn't necessarily agree with his old coach that Tampa Bay's 3-6 record truly reflects who they are as an opponent Sunday.

"It's a physical team. These guys play with violence," Campbell said. "Todd Bowles has always done a great job. The record is not indicative of the type of team that they are."

Tampa Bay comes to town with the No. 1 rushing offense (163.9 ypg) and the top-ranked rushing defense (79.1), and they also lead the NFL in takeaways (21) and interceptions (16).