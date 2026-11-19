What are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:
1. Tampa Bay linebacker Alex Anzalone spent three training camps in Detroit going against Jahmyr Gibbs and knows better than anyone how explosive the fourth-year running back is. In fact, Anzalone thinks Gibbs' talents are unearthly.
"In the league, when you play against players like this, we call them 'aliens.' They're from a different planet and you've got to play them differently than just a middle-of-the-pack running back," Anzalone said this week. "Gibbs is obviously one of them, he's proven that. So you've got to play gap-sound football, know where to fit, get 11 guys to the ball, all that coach speak."
Gibbs leads the NFL in carries (199), rushing yards (1,000), rushing touchdowns (11), rushing first downs (64), total touches (240), scrimmage yards (1,384) and total touchdowns (13) heading into Week 11.
2. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has dealt with a foot injury that has his status for Sunday's game in Detroit in question. Mayfield sat out of practice Wednesday, but Bucs head coach Todd Bowles gave an optimistic update following their practice, saying Mayfield is 'a lot better' than he was a week ago. The plan is to see what he can do Thursday and then determine his status for Sunday's game on Friday.
Bowles also said outside linebacker Yaya Diaby is trending in the right direction to return to action this week against the Lions. He's second on the team in sacks (3.0) behind David Walker (4.0).
3. Bucs outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad spent the last two years in Detroit and, like Anzalone, knows the kinds of weapons the Lions have on offense. He knows if Gibbs and the run game get going Sunday, it has a chance to be a long day in Detroit for Tampa's defense.
"Gotta stop the run," Muhammad said. "You've gotta stop the run. They have a lot of weapons, they can throw the ball, they can run the ball. First and foremost, you have to stop the run and (then) we have to get after the quarterback."
Stopping the run is something the Bucs have done better than any team in the NFL this season. They are No. 1 in the NFL against the run, allowing just 79.1 yards per game and a 3.5-yard average per rush. Tampa Bay hasn't allowed 100 yards rushing in eight straight contests this season, the longest streak in the NFL.
4. These two teams know each other well for being out-of-division opponents. This is the fourth straight season the two have played, including twice in 2023 with the divisional round playoff matchup.
"I think (head coach) Dan (Campbell) does a great job getting them ready to play," Bowles said Wednesday. "They have a lot of talent, obviously, on both sides of the ball. They play the way we play kind of. It's going to be a physical ballgame. They are a very smart football team. They got premiere talent at a lot of positions.
"It's unfortunate (Aidan) Hutchinson got hurt because he's one of the best in the league, if not the best in the league. Heart goes out to him. But at the same time, (Alim) McNeill is playing very well and they're probably getting (Kerby) Joseph back. You got Gibbs and (Amon-Ra) St. Brown ... you got all those guy and you got (Jared) Goff. They got a slew of players. (Penei) Sewell. They have a lot of talent so it's going to be a tough challenge for us."
View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
5. Goff is playing some of the best football of his career, ranking top 10 in yards (seventh), touchdowns (10th), completion percentage (fourth) and passer rating (fifth). Anzalone spoke glowingly of Goff's ability to operate Detroit's offense and knows the Bucs have a tough task slowing down the Lions in both phases Sunday.
"He's smart, knows where he's going with the ball," Anzalone said of Goff. "He trusts his guys. I've seen him make some throws into some really tight windows with pressure in his face. All the things you want out of your quarterback, he can do, outside of the mobility part … but I've seen him run it, too. He's a great quarterback."