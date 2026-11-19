2. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has dealt with a foot injury that has his status for Sunday's game in Detroit in question. Mayfield sat out of practice Wednesday, but Bucs head coach Todd Bowles gave an optimistic update following their practice, saying Mayfield is 'a lot better' than he was a week ago. The plan is to see what he can do Thursday and then determine his status for Sunday's game on Friday.

Bowles also said outside linebacker Yaya Diaby is trending in the right direction to return to action this week against the Lions. He's second on the team in sacks (3.0) behind David Walker (4.0).

3. Bucs outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad spent the last two years in Detroit and, like Anzalone, knows the kinds of weapons the Lions have on offense. He knows if Gibbs and the run game get going Sunday, it has a chance to be a long day in Detroit for Tampa's defense.

"Gotta stop the run," Muhammad said. "You've gotta stop the run. They have a lot of weapons, they can throw the ball, they can run the ball. First and foremost, you have to stop the run and (then) we have to get after the quarterback."