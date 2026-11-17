Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed on Tuesday that edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL in the first quarter of Sunday's win over New England in Munich. Campbell said the injury requires season-ending surgery.
"It's what it appears to be, unfortunately," Campbell said. "ACL and he will require surgery and obviously that will knock him out for the season. Knowing (Hutchinson), he'll attack this like he did the last time and he will come back better than ever next year.
"We will pick up the slack. It's going to require a lot out of everybody. One guy cannot pick up the slack of (Hutchinson), but we have enough here to weather the storm and rise above it."
Campbell said they'll know more about the extent of the injury when the surgery is done.
"There's a little bit more in there," he said. "It sounds like there is. I don't know how significant all that is. Some of it you're not going to know until you go in there and actually do the procedure."
It's a tough blow for Hutchinson and a Detroit defense that's played good football over their current five-game win streak. The Lions held their last five opponents to a 14.4 points per game average and have held all five under 100 rushing yards with no rushing touchdowns.
Campbell said they are better equipped to handle Hutchinson's loss than they were back in 2024 when Hutchinson suffered a broken leg Week 6 in Dallas.
"It's the reason why we have the depth we have in that room. We knew that was important," Campbell said. "These are the things that you learn over a six-year period. It's how important depth is. We feel really good about that room."
Defensive lineman Alim McNeill is playing at an All-Pro level, leading Detroit and all interior rushers with 6.5 sacks. Edge rusher DJ Wonnum has 6.0 sacks and rookie rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore has 4.0.
The Lions are currently third in the NFL with 32.0 sacks. Take away Hutchinson's 6.0 sacks this season and Detroit still ties for eighth in the league in sacks.
"(McNeill) is playing at a high level, and he has to continue doing that and then some," Campbell said. "Wonnum, it was good to get him back (Sunday vs. Patriots). He's got to continue to play at a high level and we need a little bit more. Derrick Moore, he looks good he's improving, we need more. (Skyler) Gill-Howard, we need more. Tyleik (Williams), we need more.
"We can keep going here a little bit. The good news is those guys are improving they are getting better and playing as one unit. Got a ton of faith in those guys. We'll be able to handle this."
Campbell also pointed to the improved play of the secondary and linebacker units over this current five-game win streak. The defense is playing the best complementary football they've played all season and that will need to continue moving forward.