Campbell said they are better equipped to handle Hutchinson's loss than they were back in 2024 when Hutchinson suffered a broken leg Week 6 in Dallas.

"It's the reason why we have the depth we have in that room. We knew that was important," Campbell said. "These are the things that you learn over a six-year period. It's how important depth is. We feel really good about that room."

Defensive lineman Alim McNeill is playing at an All-Pro level, leading Detroit and all interior rushers with 6.5 sacks. Edge rusher DJ Wonnum has 6.0 sacks and rookie rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore has 4.0.

The Lions are currently third in the NFL with 32.0 sacks. Take away Hutchinson's 6.0 sacks this season and Detroit still ties for eighth in the league in sacks.

"(McNeill) is playing at a high level, and he has to continue doing that and then some," Campbell said. "Wonnum, it was good to get him back (Sunday vs. Patriots). He's got to continue to play at a high level and we need a little bit more. Derrick Moore, he looks good he's improving, we need more. (Skyler) Gill-Howard, we need more. Tyleik (Williams), we need more.

"We can keep going here a little bit. The good news is those guys are improving they are getting better and playing as one unit. Got a ton of faith in those guys. We'll be able to handle this."