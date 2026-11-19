EARNING OPPORTUNITIES

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said this week on his podcast that he thought second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is the best blocking receiver in the NFL.

This Lions' offense has a lot of weapons and TeSlaa plays a supporting role in the pass-catching department but not in the physicality and run blocking department. He's turned his game there into a lead role. That's why it is was good to see him get his first touchdown of the season on a terrific twisting, diving catch against the Patriots Sunday.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff tried to connect with TeSlaa again later in the game on a one-on-one opportunity in the end zone that Goff threw too high. He also had a deep shot drawn up for him in the game that had a chance to be a big play, but Goff had to dump it down due to pressure.

"He's earned those opportunities," Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said of TeSlaa. "I mean the guy plays as hard as anybody on that field. He plays with an attitude and edge that I think brings an edge to us as an entire group, which is fantastic."

TeSlaa has 13 receptions for 225 yards (17.3 avg.) and that touchdown. He's never complained about the lack of targets and continues to do all the dirty work, which has earned the respect of everyone in the locker room.