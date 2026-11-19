All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph is trending toward making his 2026 debut for the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It's been a long road to get to this point for Joseph. Lions fans will get to see Joseph for the first time in over a year Sunday, but his coaches and teammates have enjoyed having him back as a full participant in practice this week. Defensive back Brian Branch said Thursday that the energy and leadership Joseph brings to the room has been a boost.
Linebacker Derrick Barnes joked that the volume level at practice has seen a significant uptick too with No. 31 back in the fold.
"Obviously, we see his play, but you can hear (Joseph) from a mile away," Barnes said. "He put a smile on my face (Wednesday) just walking into the huddle. It's really good to see him back, man. I know the work that he has put in to get to this point. I know the challenges he had. To be told that you'll probably never play again to people on the outside saying this and that.
"Man, he put his head down and went to work and did everything he could to get to this point and he did it. I'm just super proud of him the way he approached the recovery but also the energy and excitement that he brings to this defense and to this team."
Joseph has been a proven playmaker since arriving in the league via a third-round selection in 2022. Detroit hopes he brings more of that back to a defense that ranks 24th in the league with nine takeaways this season. His 20 interceptions from 2022 through 2024 led the NFL and he was a First-Team All-Pro in 2024 when he led the league with nine interceptions.
"He gets the ball," cornerback D.J. Reed said of Joseph. "He gets turnovers and turnovers win games. Definitely looking forward to getting (him) back."
Joseph's return has been a welcome sight to defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, who now has great depth at the safety position with a ton of versatility that give him options.
"It's exceptional for, like you said, not only the player, but the energy that (Joseph) brings. Everybody knows Zuper, he's energetic, he's going to talk," Sheppard said. "You just have to know that's what comes with the territory of (Joseph), but his play also backs it up and it validates why he talks so loud because his play is even louder.
"The biggest component is how well these guys have been playing without him. Now, you're adding him to that now. And the versatility that it provides for guys like (Andre) Cisco, (Branch), Chuck Clark. I mean, you may look up and these guys are aligned everywhere now. I'm looking forward to seeing 31 out there at Ford Field, which I know he's been waiting on for a long time coming now."
EARNING OPPORTUNITIES
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said this week on his podcast that he thought second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is the best blocking receiver in the NFL.
This Lions' offense has a lot of weapons and TeSlaa plays a supporting role in the pass-catching department but not in the physicality and run blocking department. He's turned his game there into a lead role. That's why it is was good to see him get his first touchdown of the season on a terrific twisting, diving catch against the Patriots Sunday.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff tried to connect with TeSlaa again later in the game on a one-on-one opportunity in the end zone that Goff threw too high. He also had a deep shot drawn up for him in the game that had a chance to be a big play, but Goff had to dump it down due to pressure.
"He's earned those opportunities," Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said of TeSlaa. "I mean the guy plays as hard as anybody on that field. He plays with an attitude and edge that I think brings an edge to us as an entire group, which is fantastic."
TeSlaa has 13 receptions for 225 yards (17.3 avg.) and that touchdown. He's never complained about the lack of targets and continues to do all the dirty work, which has earned the respect of everyone in the locker room.
"He celebrates the success of his teammates more than he almost celebrates his own," Petzing said. "And I think that's contagious. And so anytime you have a guy out there playing like that, putting that type of effort in, you're always going to look for opportunities to get him involved. Got the look the way that we wanted it and was awesome to see him go out and make those plays because they were huge plays for us."
EXTRA POINTS
- The Lions are 23-7 in home games over the last four seasons, tied with the Broncos for the second-best home record in the NFL behind Buffalo (25-5). Detroit looks to start a season 6-0 at home for the first time since 1991 on Sunday vs. Tampa Bay
- Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who missed practice Wednesday dealing with a foot injury, was back at practice Thursday and looks to be trending toward playing in Week 11.
"Felt good today," Mayfield said after practice. "Obviously, in limited fashion. Tried to get as much as I can in. Hopefully get more tomorrow and go from there. I feel ready."