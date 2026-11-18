The Detroit Lions are the hottest team in the NFC North right now as winners of five straight games. That's vaulted them into first place in the division over Chicago who had a bye week. The Lions and Bears meet next Thursday on Thanksgiving, but first Detroit must take care of business on Sunday as they welcome in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Ford Field.

Minnesota's victory over Green Bay last weekend makes it a three-way tie atop the division with the Lions, Bears and Vikings all 7-2 heading into Week 11. The Packers are 6-4.

DETROIT LIONS

2026 record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Detroit 35, New England 10

Up next: vs. Tampa Bay (3-6), Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

3 headlines:

1. Replacing Hutchinson

The Lions had an amazing weekend in Germany capped off by a terrific win over the Patriots, but it was tough to learn All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL suffered in the first quarter. The Lions will miss their star edge rusher, but this is a next man up league. Now, it's up to DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore and others to step in and fill the void.

2. Should Gibbs be in MVP conversation too?

We've talked all year about quarterback Jared Goff being in the MVP conversation. It's typically a quarterback award in this league, but running back Jahmyr Gibbs is having the kind of season that, if he keeps up this pace, it will be tough to keep him out of the conversation as well. He has 1,384 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns with eight games remaining. He had 252 total scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against New England in Munich on Sunday.

3. Defense keeps rolling

After allowing opponents to score an average of 31.7 points per game during their 2-2 stretch to begin the year, Detroit's defense has allowed just a 14.4 scoring average during their current five-game win streak. The biggest transformation has been on the back end where the improved secondary play has been fueled by a steady rotation of players. That unit could get All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph back this week too.