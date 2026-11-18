The Detroit Lions are the hottest team in the NFC North right now as winners of five straight games. That's vaulted them into first place in the division over Chicago who had a bye week. The Lions and Bears meet next Thursday on Thanksgiving, but first Detroit must take care of business on Sunday as they welcome in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Ford Field.
Minnesota's victory over Green Bay last weekend makes it a three-way tie atop the division with the Lions, Bears and Vikings all 7-2 heading into Week 11. The Packers are 6-4.
DETROIT LIONS
2026 record: 7-2
Week 10 result: Detroit 35, New England 10
Up next: vs. Tampa Bay (3-6), Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Replacing Hutchinson
The Lions had an amazing weekend in Germany capped off by a terrific win over the Patriots, but it was tough to learn All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL suffered in the first quarter. The Lions will miss their star edge rusher, but this is a next man up league. Now, it's up to DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore and others to step in and fill the void.
2. Should Gibbs be in MVP conversation too?
We've talked all year about quarterback Jared Goff being in the MVP conversation. It's typically a quarterback award in this league, but running back Jahmyr Gibbs is having the kind of season that, if he keeps up this pace, it will be tough to keep him out of the conversation as well. He has 1,384 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns with eight games remaining. He had 252 total scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against New England in Munich on Sunday.
3. Defense keeps rolling
After allowing opponents to score an average of 31.7 points per game during their 2-2 stretch to begin the year, Detroit's defense has allowed just a 14.4 scoring average during their current five-game win streak. The biggest transformation has been on the back end where the improved secondary play has been fueled by a steady rotation of players. That unit could get All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph back this week too.
Twentyman: For my section this week, we'll focus on one player from each team who is critical for the overall success of their team heading into the second half of the season and the stretch run to the playoffs. For Detroit, that player is defensive lineman Alim McNeill. The Lions lost Hutchinson for the season and will need others upfront to step up in his place. McNeill has been terrific all season and the pressure he and Tyleik Williams force up the middle is so hard to deal with from an offensive perspective and will only help the edge players stepping in for Hutchinson.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
2026 record: 7-2
Week 10 result: Minnesota 30, Green Bay 10
Up next: vs. San Francisco (8-1), Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
3 headlines:
1. Cousins' debut
The Vikings traded for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins last week and he made his 2026 debut for them Sunday in a win over the Packers, completing 21-of-31 passes for 207 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 94.4. Cousins was 9-for-12 on third down. He was poised in critical moments and made some terrific throws over the course of the game, something the Vikings' offense has missed the first nine games of the season.
2. Sack attack
This aggressive Brian Flores defense in Minnesota set the tone early, shutting out the Packers in the first half and sacking Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love five times in the first 30 minutes. Minnesota finished the game with eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits. The Vikings head into a Week 11 battle with the 49ers leading the NFL in sacks with 37.
3. Run game gets going
Minnesota's rushing attack struggled to find their footing in back-to-back losses to Detroit and Buffalo, racking up just 132 total rushing yards in those losses. They entered Week 10 needing to stay committed to the run, knowing it would help Cousins settle into his first start. The Vikings finished with 31 rushing attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Packers.
Twentyman: Maybe the happiest teammate to see No. 8 back in the fold in Minnesota was wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Minnesota posted their second-highest point total of the season (30) with Cousins back at quarterback and he found Jefferson nine times for 74 yards. Jefferson joked after the game that the offense just has to be 'mediocre' with how good their defense is. Jefferson is one of the best in the game, and if he and Cousins can tap into that connection again, this offense can be a lot better than mediocre.
CHICAGO BEARS
2026 record: 7-2
Week 10 result: Bye
Up next: vs. New Orleans (3-6), Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Tough stretch out of bye
Chicago currently has the toughest strength of schedule from Week 11 on with games remaining against New Orleans (3-6), Buffalo (8-1), Jacksonville (7-2), Miami (1-8), Minnesota (7-2), Green Bay (6-4) and two games against Detroit (7-2). The Bears' opponents have a combined winning percentage of .630 the rest of the way.
2. Simmons a perfect fit
Newly acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons has been a perfect trade-deadline addition in the middle of Chicago's defense. He's recorded a sack in each of his first two games for the Bears with a pass defended in each contest and six total tackles. He's one of those players who makes everyone around him better and that's been evident across his first couple games in Chicago.
3. Learn from mistakes
Quarterback Caleb Williams threw touchdown passes on Chicago's first two possessions of the game and guided them on a game-winning field goal drive on their final possession in a Week 9 win over Tampa Bay. But in-between, he threw four interceptions as Chicago let a comfortable lead slip away. It will be important for Williams to learn from some of those mistakes moving forward with some good defenses coming up.
Twentyman: Williams can make plays not a lot of other quarterbacks can make, but other times he can also leave people shaking their heads with his decision making. Chicago's last game vs. Tampa Bay is a perfect example of that. The Bears' offense can run the football effectively as they're averaging 142.0 yards per game on the ground, but it's the play of Willliams both with his arm and legs that will ultimately decide just how far Chicago can go this season.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
2026 record: 6-4
Week 10 result: Minnesota 30, Green Bay 10
Up next: Bye
3 headlines:
1. Division record
A home loss and a Vikings season sweep puts the Packers in a tough spot in the division as all three teams have a chance to gain another half game on Green Bay this weekend with the Packers on their bye. There's still a lot of football to be played, but Green Bay is now 1-3 in the division and staring up at three teams who are 7-2 and can improve on that mark Sunday.
2. Missed field goals
Kicker Trey Smack was a sixth-round pick by the Packers this offseason and the rookie has had a tough start to his first season in Green Bay. He missed another field goal last week and is now 15-for-21 on the season kicking field goals and 21-for-24 on extra points. He missed multiple field goals in losses to Chicago and Detroit.
3. 3rd & long conversions
Minnesota converted a 3rd & 23 for a 38-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Myles Price. Later, on a 3rd & 15, Vikings wideout Tai Felton caught a wheel route to the Packers' one-yard line for a first down that Minnesota turned into a touchdown and a 17-0 lead. Trailing 20-10, Green Bay allowed a 3rd & 12 conversion on a screen pass to Jefferson for a conversion and an eventual game-clinching touchdown.
Twentyman: The Packers are expected to get All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons back coming out of the bye. He's one of the best pure pass rushers in the game and elevates everyone on the defense around him. The Packers finished the first half of the season with 11 players on IR, so getting Parsons back will be a welcome addition.