INACTIVES: Lions at Panthers

Charlotte, N.C. – The Detroit Lions ruled out reserve guard Ben Bartch (foot) on Friday's injury report. The only question mark heading into Detroit's Sunday night matchup at Carolina against the Panthers (1-2) was starting cornerback D.J. Reed as he was listed as questionable to play. Reed was limited all week at practice with a rib injury.
Reed is active and will play, which is good news for a Lions' defense up against quarterback Bryce Young and a Carolina offense that enters tonight's contest No. 1 in the NFL in passing. The Panthers have averaged 295.7 yards per contest.
Bartch and Reed were the only players on Detroit's 53-man roster to garner an injury designation as Detroit heads into this Week 4 matchup pretty healthy.
Carolina is dealing with several key injuries. The Panthers placed top cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on Reserve/Injured this week and listed six players as either out or questionable on their Friday injury report.
Bartch is the only player on Detroit's inactive list due to injury. The Lions' other five inactives are healthy scratches: Safety Bishop Fitzgerald, linebacker Devin White, tight end Tyler Conklin, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein.