TWENTYMAN: Week 10 observations

Three-game season: One down. Two to go. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his squad have a tough three-game stretch in 12 days that included Sunday's game in Munich against the New England Patriots. Then comes a Week 11 home game against Tampa Bay on Sunday, followed by a short week leading up to Thanksgiving against division foe Chicago.
Campbell has put a lot of focus into compartmentalizing this stretch for the players and doing everything in his power to get the best energy out of his team over the toughest stretch of their 2026 schedule. It was a good start Sunday with a 35-10 win over New England. The Lions headed back to Detroit after the game to start getting ready for Tampa Bay and Chicago.
Dominating the middle: Defensive lineman Alim McNeill racked up another sack Sunday, giving him a team-leading 6.5 on the season. McNeill has been nothing short of dominant all season long. He ranks in the top 12 among all defensive players in pressures and is Detroit's first interior defensive lineman to produce at least one sack in three-straight games since Ndamukong Suh in 2014.
Freight train: What a sight it must have been for running back Jahmyr Gibbs to take the handoff from quarterback Jared Goff midway through the fourth quarter, make the turn around the right edge and see big No. 58 Penei Sewell pulling from his left tackle spot running in space ahead of him. Sewell took on Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty, eliminating him from making the tackle. From there, Gibbs did the rest for a 28-yard touchdown run.
Rookie progress: Rookie Derrick Moore was thrust into a bigger role Sunday after edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury. Moore ended up playing 40 snaps against New England and recorded two sacks and four total pressures, leading Detroit's defense. That's back-to-back games with multiple sacks for the second-rounder out of Michigan. He joins Ziggy Ansah (2013) as the only rookies to accomplish that in franchise history. The Lions could lean on Moore to take on a bigger role moving forward.
Elite company: Whenever a running back gets mentioned in the same sentence with Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith, it's special. Well, Gibbs is special. Gibbs passed Terrell Davis for the most total touchdowns by a player in his first four seasons by rushing for two on Sunday, giving him 62 now for his young career. He also joined Sanders and Smith as the only players to rush for at least 50 touchdowns by age 25.
Gibbs is having an amazing season with 1,384 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games.
Navigating the pocket: Goff may not gain a lot of yards using his legs to run the football, but it's inaccurate to say he doesn't make a lot of plays with his legs. Goff is one of the best in the business at navigating the pocket and buying time. That's an underrated skill. Buying that extra second, like he did to get the ball to Gibbs in the flat on a New England blitz late in the second quarter that went for a 50-yard gain and set up Detroit's third touchdown of the game, was huge.
Game balls: Campbell gave out two games balls immediately after the game. Cornerback Roger McCreary had a nice game against the Patriots with six tackles, one interception and two passes defended. He's defended nine passes this season, a new career-high. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also got one for his two-touchdown performance as the man of the weekend in Germany.