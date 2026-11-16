TWENTYMAN: Week 10 observations

Navigating the pocket: Goff may not gain a lot of yards using his legs to run the football, but it's inaccurate to say he doesn't make a lot of plays with his legs. Goff is one of the best in the business at navigating the pocket and buying time. That's an underrated skill. Buying that extra second, like he did to get the ball to Gibbs in the flat on a New England blitz late in the second quarter that went for a 50-yard gain and set up Detroit's third touchdown of the game, was huge.