TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 7 observations

RB reps: With Gibbs not taking part in team periods, Isiah Pacheco not taking part in practice and Sione Vaki still out with a broken nose, Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small and Kye Robichaux had a great opportunity Thursday to get first and second-team reps. Saylors had some nice runs showing both shiftiness and power. Small got into the second level a couple times and made some plays too. Can those players push Vaki for the No. 3 role? That will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

Olympic visit: U.S. ice dancers Evan Bates and Madison Chock, winners of gold and silver medals at this year's Olympic games in Italy, took in practice Thursday at the Meijer Performance Center. Long snapper Hogan Hatten came over after practice to say hi, take pictures and hold the medals.

"I get to hold Olympic medals on my birthday," Hatten said with a smile.

Catching my eye: I thought rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard had his best day of camp so far. At 6-0, 280-pounds, Gill-Howard is compact but has a great first step. He reminds me a bit of a younger Mekhi Wingo. Gill-Howard shot into the backfield a couple times Thursday, one good for a sack on Altmyer.