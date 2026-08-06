TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 7 observations

Gibbs limited participant: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs made a brief, on-field appearance in uniform at practice Thursday and got some early walkthrough reps before working off to the side. It's the first time Gibbs has taken part in practice since the start of camp as he waits for a new contract while also working through a minor back injury.
One-on-one highlights: I had a close eye on the WR/DB one-on-one drills early in practice. Here are a few takeaways -
- Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa made the catch of the drill, going high up over cornerback Nick Whiteside along the left sideline.
- Cornerback Khalil Dorsey had the only interception. Dorsey turned his head around early and located the football before wide receiver Cedric Wilson Jr., making it look like Dorsey was the intended receiver.
- Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is such a difficult cover. He put a great stutter and go move on cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and generated some space on a go route. Quarterback Jared Goff dropped the ball right into St. Brown's basket for a touchdown.
- It's not easy running toe-to-toe with wide receiver Jameson Williams, but cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. did just that on one rep. He even stuck his hands out and knocked the ball away at the last minute, breaking up a touchdown.
Spreading the wealth: Goff was sharp in a mid-practice red zone, 7-on-7 period. Goff went 4-for-6 in the period with three touchdown passes. On the receiving end of those scores were St. Brown, Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta.
Side work: Safety Brian Branch remains on the PUP list as he rehabs a torn Achilles suffered last December. Branch has worked off to the side of practice with trainers. Watching him run and cut Thursday; he's looking good. He's on track with his rehab and hopefully Detroit gets him back on the field soon.
Dirty work: Cornerbacks must be athletic enough to run with the league's elite receivers, but also play the run and tackle much bigger players.
Sometimes they find themselves in space with a tough decision to make, like Ya-Sin Thursday. The offense ran a screen play to his side and center Cade Mays, who outweighs Ya-Sin by 130 pounds, bore down on him and plowed the way for the running back. It's the cornerback's job to take on that block, and that's what Ya-Sin did as Mays blew him out of the play. Cornerback is a tough gig in this league.
Backup reps: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater didn't take part in practice Thursday which gave undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer a chance to get a ton more reps than he's received in camp so far. I've been impressed with Altmyer's poise and accuracy. He made several nice throws Thursday, including a perfect pass to wide receiver Dominic Lovett down the right sideline for a touchdown. He moved the second-team offense well all morning. He'll be fun to watch in the preseason.
Racking up tackles: Newly signed veteran linebacker Devin White got several first-team reps at the WILL spot next to MIKE linebacker Jack Campbell. White (174) and Campbell (176) racked up a combined 350 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2025 with White playing in Las Vegas. That's a ton of production.
View photos from Day 7 of Detroit Lions training camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026.
RB reps: With Gibbs not taking part in team periods, Isiah Pacheco not taking part in practice and Sione Vaki still out with a broken nose, Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small and Kye Robichaux had a great opportunity Thursday to get first and second-team reps. Saylors had some nice runs showing both shiftiness and power. Small got into the second level a couple times and made some plays too. Can those players push Vaki for the No. 3 role? That will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.
Olympic visit: U.S. ice dancers Evan Bates and Madison Chock, winners of gold and silver medals at this year's Olympic games in Italy, took in practice Thursday at the Meijer Performance Center. Long snapper Hogan Hatten came over after practice to say hi, take pictures and hold the medals.
"I get to hold Olympic medals on my birthday," Hatten said with a smile.
Catching my eye: I thought rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard had his best day of camp so far. At 6-0, 280-pounds, Gill-Howard is compact but has a great first step. He reminds me a bit of a younger Mekhi Wingo. Gill-Howard shot into the backfield a couple times Thursday, one good for a sack on Altmyer.
Officials: Thursday marked the first time officials were at practice. As is usually the case, there were plenty of flags thrown. Most of the flags were defensive backs being too handsy past the five-yard allowed zone. The frequency of those flags tends to decrease the more officials take part in practice and players adjust.