RECAP: Lions at Bills

QB comparison: Goff had a solid night, completing 26-of-38 passes for 327 yards with four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 130.0 passer rating. He also rushed three times for seven yards and was sacked four times.

Allen accounted for five of Buffalo's six touchdowns on the evening, completing 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 248 yards and three touchdowns with a 121.4 rating. He also rushed 14 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Allen was sacked twice by Aidan Hutchinson (3.0 on the season) and Derrick Barnes.

Key moment: After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, Detroit's defense looked to have come up with a momentum-shifting play on defense when Allen forced a ball into the end zone to tight end Dalton Kincaid. The pass was deflected into the air by cornerback Roger McCreary and intercepted by rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard at Detroit's five-yard line.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was flagged for defensive holding on the play, giving Buffalo a first down. The Bills scored three plays later on an Allen one-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox to take a 21-0 lead Detroit never overcame.

Impact stat: Detroit's defense struggled to stop Buffalo's high-powered offense most of the night as the Bills had just two punts in the contest. They scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and recorded 20 first downs in the first half alone. Buffalo finished with 34 first downs in the contest to Detroit's 24.

Injury report: Safety Avonte Maddox left the game early in the second quarter with a foot injury. He did not return.