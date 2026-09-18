RECAP: Lions at Bills

Recap: The Detroit Lions knew they had a tough task ahead of them this week having to travel to Buffalo to face quarterback Josh Allen on a short week with the added component of a loyal Bills fanbase opening up new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Allen was brilliant from start to finish as Buffalo jumped on the Lions early and kept the pedal on the gas for 60 minutes. Detroit kept chipping away, but never mounted a full comeback, falling to the Bills, 41-31, and dropping to 1-1 on the season.
Buffalo scored touchdowns on their first three possessions with Detroit's offense struggling out of the gate to build a 21-0 lead early into the second quarter that was too much to overcome.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 17 in Orchard Park.
The Lions earned their first trip to the end zone midway through the second quarter on an 11-yard Jared Goff to Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown pass that capped off a 12-play, 70-yard drive.
Buffalo then scored their fourth touchdown on as many possessions to open the game, extending the lead to 27-7 after kicker Tyler Bass missed the extra point. Detroit added a 31-yard Jake Bates field goal as time expired in the first half, which trimmed the halftime lead to 27-10.
In the second half, Detroit opened with an impressive 11-play drive culminating in a two-yard Goff touchdown pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown that pulled Detroit within 10 at 27-17. It was St. Brown's 48th career touchdown, which passes Billy Sims (47) for fifth all-time in franchise history.
Allen and the Bills countered with a 15-play scoring drive of their own and Allen's fifth touchdown of the contest.
Goff led another long drive into the fourth quarter, hitting tight end Sam LaPorta on a one-yard touchdown. This trimmed the lead to 10 at 34-24 with just under 11 minutes to go.
That's as close as the Lions got as Buffalo tacked on a late Cook one-yard touchdown run and Detroit added a late 27-yard St. Brown touchdown to end the scoring at 41-31. Buffalo finished with 446 yards of offense and 203 rushing to Detroit's 355 and 66.
St. Brown finished with nine catches for 142 yards and those two touchdowns.
QB comparison: Goff had a solid night, completing 26-of-38 passes for 327 yards with four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 130.0 passer rating. He also rushed three times for seven yards and was sacked four times.
Allen accounted for five of Buffalo's six touchdowns on the evening, completing 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 248 yards and three touchdowns with a 121.4 rating. He also rushed 14 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Allen was sacked twice by Aidan Hutchinson (3.0 on the season) and Derrick Barnes.
Key moment: After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, Detroit's defense looked to have come up with a momentum-shifting play on defense when Allen forced a ball into the end zone to tight end Dalton Kincaid. The pass was deflected into the air by cornerback Roger McCreary and intercepted by rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard at Detroit's five-yard line.
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was flagged for defensive holding on the play, giving Buffalo a first down. The Bills scored three plays later on an Allen one-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox to take a 21-0 lead Detroit never overcame.
Impact stat: Detroit's defense struggled to stop Buffalo's high-powered offense most of the night as the Bills had just two punts in the contest. They scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and recorded 20 first downs in the first half alone. Buffalo finished with 34 first downs in the contest to Detroit's 24.
Injury report: Safety Avonte Maddox left the game early in the second quarter with a foot injury. He did not return.
Up next: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. (FOX)