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RECAP: Lions at Bills

Sep 17, 2026 at 11:56 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Recap: The Detroit Lions knew they had a tough task ahead of them this week having to travel to Buffalo to face quarterback Josh Allen on a short week with the added component of a loyal Bills fanbase opening up new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Allen was brilliant from start to finish as Buffalo jumped on the Lions early and kept the pedal on the gas for 60 minutes. Detroit kept chipping away, but never mounted a full comeback, falling to the Bills, 41-31, and dropping to 1-1 on the season.

Buffalo scored touchdowns on their first three possessions with Detroit's offense struggling out of the gate to build a 21-0 lead early into the second quarter that was too much to overcome.

Lions at Bills Week 2 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 17 in Orchard Park.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38), and Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38), and Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Buffalo Bills Josh Allen (17) and forces a fumble during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Buffalo Bills Josh Allen (17) and forces a fumble during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown catch during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown catch during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown catch during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown catch during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown catch during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown catch during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrating after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrating after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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The Lions earned their first trip to the end zone midway through the second quarter on an 11-yard Jared Goff to Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown pass that capped off a 12-play, 70-yard drive.

Buffalo then scored their fourth touchdown on as many possessions to open the game, extending the lead to 27-7 after kicker Tyler Bass missed the extra point. Detroit added a 31-yard Jake Bates field goal as time expired in the first half, which trimmed the halftime lead to 27-10.

In the second half, Detroit opened with an impressive 11-play drive culminating in a two-yard Goff touchdown pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown that pulled Detroit within 10 at 27-17. It was St. Brown's 48th career touchdown, which passes Billy Sims (47) for fifth all-time in franchise history.

Allen and the Bills countered with a 15-play scoring drive of their own and Allen's fifth touchdown of the contest.

Goff led another long drive into the fourth quarter, hitting tight end Sam LaPorta on a one-yard touchdown. This trimmed the lead to 10 at 34-24 with just under 11 minutes to go.

That's as close as the Lions got as Buffalo tacked on a late Cook one-yard touchdown run and Detroit added a late 27-yard St. Brown touchdown to end the scoring at 41-31. Buffalo finished with 446 yards of offense and 203 rushing to Detroit's 355 and 66.

St. Brown finished with nine catches for 142 yards and those two touchdowns.

QB comparison: Goff had a solid night, completing 26-of-38 passes for 327 yards with four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 130.0 passer rating. He also rushed three times for seven yards and was sacked four times.

Allen accounted for five of Buffalo's six touchdowns on the evening, completing 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 248 yards and three touchdowns with a 121.4 rating. He also rushed 14 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Allen was sacked twice by Aidan Hutchinson (3.0 on the season) and Derrick Barnes.

Key moment: After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, Detroit's defense looked to have come up with a momentum-shifting play on defense when Allen forced a ball into the end zone to tight end Dalton Kincaid. The pass was deflected into the air by cornerback Roger McCreary and intercepted by rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard at Detroit's five-yard line.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was flagged for defensive holding on the play, giving Buffalo a first down. The Bills scored three plays later on an Allen one-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox to take a 21-0 lead Detroit never overcame.

Impact stat: Detroit's defense struggled to stop Buffalo's high-powered offense most of the night as the Bills had just two punts in the contest. They scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and recorded 20 first downs in the first half alone. Buffalo finished with 34 first downs in the contest to Detroit's 24.

Injury report: Safety Avonte Maddox left the game early in the second quarter with a foot injury. He did not return.

Up next: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

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