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NOTEBOOK: Barnes channels Spider-Man on and off the field

Sep 13, 2026 at 08:32 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Veteran linebacker Derrick Barnes showed up for Sunday's regular season opener in a full Spider-Man costume along with his son Trey.

Barnes kept the vibes going come game time, incorporating some Spider-Man moves into his big play celebrations like shooting webs out of his wrists after a sack.

Barnes was impressive for the Lions' defense Sunday. His interception of Saints quarterback Tyler Shough on the first play of the second half led to a Lions touchdown and a 14-0 lead. He recorded five tackles, an interception, a sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and two passes defended. He also notched a special teams tackle.

Barnes is the first Lions linebacker to produce a game with at least two pass defenses, 1.0 sack and an interception.

"Barnes was all over the field," head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "You could really feel that."

Barnes had a terrific training camp and entered his sixth season as an important chess piece in defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's scheme. His versatility to play on the ball and rush the quarterback, and also drop back in coverage and make plays in the passing game, allows Sheppard some flexibility with his personnel groupings and play calls.

"Super excited we came away with the win," Barnes said after the game. "Couldn't ask for anything more. Man, we battled until the end. Wasn't the prettiest. But when you come out with a dub that's all that matters."

Sunday was a great start to Barnes' 2026 season.

Lions vs. Saints Week 1 photos

View photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 13 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) running during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) running during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) in a huddle during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) in a huddle during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) running the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) running the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Ben Bartch (78), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Ben Bartch (78), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catching a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catching a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) making a sack during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) making a sack during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) pushing in a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) pushing in a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) making a tackle during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) making a tackle during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), and Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), and Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during overtime during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during overtime during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during overtime during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during overtime during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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AGGRESSIVE DECISION

Instead of tying the game late in OT and giving Detroit a chance to respond with a little more than a minute and a half left in sudden death from that point, Saints head coach Kellen Moore opted to go for the win with a two-point conversion.

Campbell said after the game had the roles been reversed, he would have done the same thing.

"I think, man, it turned into that kind of game. You got it all the way to overtime. You had the last possession, you score, it's time to do it," Campbell said. "At that point, yeah, maybe they could answer back, you know, we could answer back. There's two minutes left, whatever.

"The point is, I just know if I'm (Moore), I'm doing that. Man, you're going for two. You've battled, you slugged it out for that long. Over 60 minutes, it's time. Because you get that, and now it breathes a little life into your group there."

New Orleans went for the win but Shough's pass to wide receiver Bryce Lance in the corner of the end zone fell incomplete and Detroit escaped with a win and a 1-0 start to the season.

RUN DEFENSE

A big point of emphasis for the defense heading into the season was improving a run defense that ranked 14th  in the NFL last year, allowing 114.5 yards per game on average. Consider Week 1 a great start for Detroit's run defense as New Orleans notched 91 yards on 25 carries for an average of just 3.6 yards per carry.

"We shut down the run game, which is our bread and butter," Campbell said. "That's got to be our bread and butter."

PASS DEFENSE

While the run defense was solid Sunday, Campbell said there are things the Lions need to tighten up in their secondary ahead of Thursday night's game in Buffalo, though he wasn't overly concerned following the game.

Detroit's pass defense allowed 410 yards and three touchdowns to Shough.

Cornerback D.J. Reed was thrown at nine times and allowed five receptions for 134 yards. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin allowed seven receptions on nine targets for 52 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus statistics immediately following the game.

"I know there are some things that we got to tighten up on. There are things we need to tighten up on mentally," Campbell said. "We know the responsibility. We got to get there a little bit quicker and a little cleaner and know where your help's at on some of these.

"I just know we can tighten some of it up, and we're going to get better on defense. Just like offense. We're going to tighten some stuff up, and we're going to get better."

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