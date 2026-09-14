NOTEBOOK: Barnes channels Spider-Man on and off the field

Veteran linebacker Derrick Barnes showed up for Sunday's regular season opener in a full Spider-Man costume along with his son Trey.
Barnes kept the vibes going come game time, incorporating some Spider-Man moves into his big play celebrations like shooting webs out of his wrists after a sack.
Barnes was impressive for the Lions' defense Sunday. His interception of Saints quarterback Tyler Shough on the first play of the second half led to a Lions touchdown and a 14-0 lead. He recorded five tackles, an interception, a sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and two passes defended. He also notched a special teams tackle.
Barnes is the first Lions linebacker to produce a game with at least two pass defenses, 1.0 sack and an interception.
"Barnes was all over the field," head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "You could really feel that."
Barnes had a terrific training camp and entered his sixth season as an important chess piece in defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's scheme. His versatility to play on the ball and rush the quarterback, and also drop back in coverage and make plays in the passing game, allows Sheppard some flexibility with his personnel groupings and play calls.
"Super excited we came away with the win," Barnes said after the game. "Couldn't ask for anything more. Man, we battled until the end. Wasn't the prettiest. But when you come out with a dub that's all that matters."
Sunday was a great start to Barnes' 2026 season.
View photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 13 in Detroit.
AGGRESSIVE DECISION
Instead of tying the game late in OT and giving Detroit a chance to respond with a little more than a minute and a half left in sudden death from that point, Saints head coach Kellen Moore opted to go for the win with a two-point conversion.
Campbell said after the game had the roles been reversed, he would have done the same thing.
"I think, man, it turned into that kind of game. You got it all the way to overtime. You had the last possession, you score, it's time to do it," Campbell said. "At that point, yeah, maybe they could answer back, you know, we could answer back. There's two minutes left, whatever.
"The point is, I just know if I'm (Moore), I'm doing that. Man, you're going for two. You've battled, you slugged it out for that long. Over 60 minutes, it's time. Because you get that, and now it breathes a little life into your group there."
New Orleans went for the win but Shough's pass to wide receiver Bryce Lance in the corner of the end zone fell incomplete and Detroit escaped with a win and a 1-0 start to the season.
RUN DEFENSE
A big point of emphasis for the defense heading into the season was improving a run defense that ranked 14th in the NFL last year, allowing 114.5 yards per game on average. Consider Week 1 a great start for Detroit's run defense as New Orleans notched 91 yards on 25 carries for an average of just 3.6 yards per carry.
"We shut down the run game, which is our bread and butter," Campbell said. "That's got to be our bread and butter."
PASS DEFENSE
While the run defense was solid Sunday, Campbell said there are things the Lions need to tighten up in their secondary ahead of Thursday night's game in Buffalo, though he wasn't overly concerned following the game.
Detroit's pass defense allowed 410 yards and three touchdowns to Shough.
Cornerback D.J. Reed was thrown at nine times and allowed five receptions for 134 yards. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin allowed seven receptions on nine targets for 52 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus statistics immediately following the game.
"I know there are some things that we got to tighten up on. There are things we need to tighten up on mentally," Campbell said. "We know the responsibility. We got to get there a little bit quicker and a little cleaner and know where your help's at on some of these.
"I just know we can tighten some of it up, and we're going to get better on defense. Just like offense. We're going to tighten some stuff up, and we're going to get better."