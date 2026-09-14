NOTEBOOK: Barnes channels Spider-Man on and off the field

RUN DEFENSE

A big point of emphasis for the defense heading into the season was improving a run defense that ranked 14th in the NFL last year, allowing 114.5 yards per game on average. Consider Week 1 a great start for Detroit's run defense as New Orleans notched 91 yards on 25 carries for an average of just 3.6 yards per carry.

"We shut down the run game, which is our bread and butter," Campbell said. "That's got to be our bread and butter."

PASS DEFENSE

While the run defense was solid Sunday, Campbell said there are things the Lions need to tighten up in their secondary ahead of Thursday night's game in Buffalo, though he wasn't overly concerned following the game.

Detroit's pass defense allowed 410 yards and three touchdowns to Shough.

Cornerback D.J. Reed was thrown at nine times and allowed five receptions for 134 yards. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin allowed seven receptions on nine targets for 52 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus statistics immediately following the game.

"I know there are some things that we got to tighten up on. There are things we need to tighten up on mentally," Campbell said. "We know the responsibility. We got to get there a little bit quicker and a little cleaner and know where your help's at on some of these.