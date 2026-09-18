NOTEBOOK: Lions look to clean up communication on defense after loss to Bills

RUN GAME

One of the other things Campbell talked about after Thursday's loss was a lack of consistency in the run game. Detroit managed just 66 yards on the ground after rushing for 165 against the Saints. Part of that was falling behind by three touchdowns early, but Campbell was disappointed by the one-dimensional operation of their offense against the Bills.

"I think we have to be able to run the ball better than we are right now," Campbell said. "We have to be much more efficient doing it. Our back is too good."

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed 16 times Thursday for just 52 yards for a 3.3-yard average.

Campbell said they knew coming into this game they had to run it and thought they left a lot of meat on the bone. He said it's an area they can get better at in a hurry.

MOVING UP THE LIST

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a monster game for Detroit, catching nine passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns to help keep the team in striking distance in the second half.