 Skip to main content
Advertising

Notebook

Presented by

NOTEBOOK: Lions look to clean up communication on defense after loss to Bills

Sep 18, 2026 at 01:52 AM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – After playing two games in the span of five days, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is looking forward to a few extra days to do a deep dive on some of the issues that have popped up with his football team before moving on to preparing for the New York Jets in Week 3.

High on that list for Campbell are some of the communication issues on defense and explosive plays the Lions have allowed starting in the second half of their Week 1 win over New Orleans. It extended into Thursday night's 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills that dropped Detroit's record to 1-1 on the young season.

"We just have to clean up a lot of things on defense right now," Campbell said after Thursday's loss. "Particularly in the back end."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen led six touchdown drives Thursday night. He threw three touchdowns in the process, one a 43-yarder on a blown coverage.

"The explosives. That's the major one," cornerback D.J. Reed said after the game when asked what needs to be fixed in the back end. "Whether that's miscommunication, just winning your one-on-ones and knowing the coverage. Just winning your one-on-ones and not giving up the explosives are No. 1. No. 2 is just communicating and being on the same page."

It will be up to Campbell and the coaching staff to take a deep dive into it this weekend and find some answers.

"I think it's those guys playing together and being on the same page, you know?" Campbell said. "I think that plays into it a little bit for sure. We got a chance to look at it and figure it out."

RUN GAME

One of the other things Campbell talked about after Thursday's loss was a lack of consistency in the run game. Detroit managed just 66 yards on the ground after rushing for 165 against the Saints. Part of that was falling behind by three touchdowns early, but Campbell was disappointed by the one-dimensional operation of their offense against the Bills.

"I think we have to be able to run the ball better than we are right now," Campbell said. "We have to be much more efficient doing it. Our back is too good."

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed 16 times Thursday for just 52 yards for a 3.3-yard average.

Campbell said they knew coming into this game they had to run it and thought they left a lot of meat on the bone. He said it's an area they can get better at in a hurry.

MOVING UP THE LIST

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a monster game for Detroit, catching nine passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns to help keep the team in striking distance in the second half.

His first touchdown, a tough two-yarder in the third quarter was his 48th career touchdown to pull the Lions within 10 points. He passed Billy Sims (47) for the fifth-most touchdowns in franchise history with the catch. St. Brown added a 27-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions looking forward to TNF at Buffalo

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing to play on Thursday Night Football at the Buffalo Bills' new stadium, the Bills' use of 13 personnel and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Barnes channels Spider-Man on and off the field

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 31-30 OT victory over the New Orleans Saints.

news

NOTEBOOK: Ratledge feeling more comfortable heading into Year 2

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including second-year offensive lineman Tate Ratledge's progression, running back Sione Vaki's expanded role and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Safety duo Clark & Maddox bringing experience to Lions' secondary

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including the safety duo of Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox, wide receiver Tom Kennedy's role on special teams and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Gibbs ready for bigger role

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back Jahmyr Gibbs' role, figuring out the LG spot and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Rookie Moore makes impact in preseason debut

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 17-13 preseason victory over the Washington Commanders.

news

NOTEBOOK: Hassanein continues impressive camp with big preseason performance

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 16-14 preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown wants to be out there with his teammates Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's motivation for Week 18, rookie contributions and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions want to see a strong finish from run game

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including improving the run game, rookie wide receiver Isaac Teslaa's trajectory and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff looking to "gain respect back" Week 18

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's Week 18 mindset, updates on tight end Sam LaPorta and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Hutchinson wants to see defense get back to having fun

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson's take on the defense, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.

Advertising