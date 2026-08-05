Lions name Richard Haddad Team President and CEO

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp announced today that Richard Haddad will be the Lions' next President and CEO.

Haddad will join the Lions in early September and assume oversight of all football and business operations of the Lions organization. He will work closely with Hamp and the Lions board of directors to set the vision for the future growth of both the Detroit Lions and Ford Field.

"Rich is a proven leader who understands what it means to steward an iconic sports franchise in the city of Detroit, and we are thrilled that he is bringing that experience to the Lions," said Hamp. "Throughout our process, Rich's experience, steady leadership style, and grasp on the present and future state of team sports were clear differentiators. My family and I are excited to work with Rich on driving the Lions forward in our continued pursuit to bring a championship to Detroit."

A Michigan-born sports business executive, Haddad will join the Lions after a successful 14-year tenure with Pistons Sports & Entertainment and the Detroit Pistons, where he currently serves as the organization's Chief Operating Officer.

At PSE, Haddad has overseen business operations, business affairs and development for the Pistons and all PSE companies and properties and collaborated with and supported all basketball operations; he has played an integral role in all the organization's key achievements and initiatives. Haddad also leads PSE's interests in 313 Presents as a board member helping drive strategy and growth at six entertainment venues.

Haddad brings extensive experience building strategic partnerships and working with community, business and governmental leaders in the city of Detroit and throughout Michigan. During his tenure with PSE, Haddad helped spearhead the Pistons' move back from Auburn Hills to Detroit and the development, construction and opening of the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

He also helped lead the organization's efforts to bring a WNBA team back to Detroit and to develop a WNBA team headquarters and practice facility on the Detroit riverfront.

"I am thrilled to join the Detroit Lions organization as its next President and CEO," said Haddad. "I want to thank Sheila Hamp and the Ford family for their trust in me, along with Tom Gores and Arn Tellem for 14 great years with the Pistons. As a lifelong Lions fan, I understand firsthand how much this team means to this city and state, and I'm honored and humbled to lead this franchise. Sheila, Rod [Wood], Brad [Holmes] and Dan [Campbell] have built an incredible foundation, and I can't wait to work with them to build on that and deliver for our fans and our community."

Haddad was born and grew up in Adrian, Mich. before earning a bachelor's degree in history at the University of Michigan and a law degree at Columbia Law School.

After law school, Haddad served as a law clerk to Judge Barbara S. Jones of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York; and practiced law at Proskauer Rose LLP in New York, where he represented a broad base of corporate and individual clients in sports, finance, media, entertainment, aviation, real estate and other sectors and industries.

Haddad was recognized by Sports Business Journal as one of its "40 under 40" sports business executives in 2022. Haddad lives in Detroit with his wife, Adrienne, and is an active member of this community, serving on boards for Midtown Detroit Inc., The Cranbrook Academy of Art and Cranbrook Art Museum and the Children's Foundation.

"We're incredibly grateful to Rich for his leadership and the impact he's had on our organization and our city over the past 14 years," said Pistons Owner Tom Gores. "Arn and I have especially appreciated his steady counsel, integrity and commitment. Rich has been an outstanding leader and a trusted partner in so many of our efforts to make a positive difference in the community. I have tremendous respect for Sheila, the Lions organization and everything they represent for Detroit. We're excited for Rich and know he'll do a tremendous job in his new role."

Haddad was chosen through an extensive national search process led by a Lions committee comprised of Hamp, Bill Ford (Lions Vice Chairman), Rod Wood (outgoing Lions President and CEO), Chris Spielman (Senior Football Advisor to Ownership) and Lindsay Verstegen (Lions Chief People and Inclusion Officer) and the global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds. Through the process, Russell Reynolds identified a large pool of candidates with experience across sports, entertainment, and business for the Lions to evaluate.

"I would like to thank Russell Reynolds, our partners in this search," added Hamp. "They proved to us why they are considered one of the best executive leadership advisory firms in the world with their diligence, thoughtful advice and category expertise."