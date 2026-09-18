TWENTYMAN: Week 2 observations

Rough start: After allowing 30 points in an overtime win vs. New Orleans Week 1 and 41 points in Thursday's loss to Buffalo, Detroit's defense has allowed at least 30 points in the first two games of the regular season since 2021 – the first two contests of the Dan Campbell era in Detroit. The Lions have allowed 63 first downs in two games.

All-Pro middle linebacker Jack Campbell was bothered by Detroit's defensive effort after Thursday's loss in Buffalo.

"I'm gonna be honest with you. Hats off to them; played terrible. It starts with me, and I feel like it's on me. I gotta be better," said Campbell, whose 29.6 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus against the Bills was the second-lowest of his career (28.7 vs. Baltimore in 2023 as a rookie). "And I ain't got no other thing to do but look in the mirror and be better so that's really where it starts. It starts with us, but yeah, they did a good job."

Campbell had seven tackles and one tackle for loss against the Bills.

Sack streak: The top graded player from PFF among Lions defenders Thursday was fifth-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (89.4). After recording two sacks against the Saints to begin the season, it took just three plays Thursday night for Hutchinson to record sack No. 3 as he beat right tackle Spencer Brown to get to quarterback Josh Allen. He also forced a fumble on the play that was recovered by Buffalo.