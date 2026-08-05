Rakestraw shifting his mindset heading into Year 3

Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has a big opportunity ahead of him entering his third NFL season.

He's gotten first-team reps along with Rock Ya-Sin as Detroit determines who will start Week 1 at the outside cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed when the Lions host New Orleans at Ford Field in 39 days.

Rakestraw's had some bad injury luck his first two years, playing in just eight games his rookie season in 2024 after Detroit selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft. He missed all last season after suffering a shoulder injury in training camp.