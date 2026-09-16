Week 2 opponent: What the Bills are saying

What are the Bills talking about ahead of Thursday's Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions to open Buffalo's new Highmark Stadium? Let's find out:
1. Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills had a ton of success throwing the football in their Week 1 win against a stout Houston Texans defense. Allen averaged 13.2 air yards per pass attempt, his highest in any game since the 2023 season, per buffalobills.com, and had five completions of 30 yards or more, the most of any regular season game in his career.
"We love chunk plays. That's how you score 36 points," Allen told the team website. "You give yourself the opportunity to score on four or five plays in a drive instead of the long methodical you know 13, 14, 15 plays … and that's also a way to win football games. So, we don't want to just try to live off the chunk plays. We want to be smart, and we want to take our opportunities when they're there."
The Lions gave up six passing plays of 20-plus yards against the Saints last week. Only Minnesota (7) allowed more.
View photos of the starters for the Buffalo Bills.
2. Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on Detroit's offense: "They provide some big issues. They are extremely talented. They are an explosive offense and have been for years. (Jared) Goff’s been playing at an extremely high level now for a long time. It's not fun to watch them on tape, but you do know what the issues are and we're going to solve that problem."
Leonhard said stopping Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit's run game is priority No. 1 for him Thursday night because 'it all runs through him' from the run game to the play-action pass game and Goff's quarterback bootlegs that can generate explosive plays. Leonhard thought it was impressive for a player of Gibbs' stature to touch the ball 34 times against the Saints and have that kind of production.
3. Leonhard also mentioned Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams as concerns of his and talked about having to do a good job pre-snap knowing where all Detroit's weapons are on the field for making sure their matchups are right.
"It's difficult because there are four of them," Leonhard said. "They have that talent and it's spread all over the place and you have to understand where they are because there's such a unique skillset out of each one."
4. On short weeks like this, Bills offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said his top priority is rest and recovery for the players and not overloading them with too much scheme information.
These are tough weeks for players and Carmichael said giving them as much rest and recovery as they can on Monday is key. It becomes more of a mental week than a physical one, he said. He plans to double up Tuesday and treat it like a normal Wednesday and Thursday in terms of the installation of the game plan. Wednesday is treated like a typical Friday and Saturday.
"As coaches you can make sure the volume of what they're getting and plays they are going to be comfortable with," he said.
5. The Bills won a close back-and-forth contest in Houston Sunday, 36-31. Houston racked up 381 yards of total offense on Buffalo's defense. One area in particular Leonhard said his defense must get better ahead of Thursday's contest with Detroit is their red-zone defense.
"Red zone is obviously an area we have to correct in a huge way moving forward," he said.
Houston was 4-for-5 converting red zone trips into touchdowns last Sunday. Detroit was 4-for-5 converting their red zone trips to touchdowns against the Saints in Week 1.