Week 2 opponent: What the Bills are saying

2. Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on Detroit's offense: "They provide some big issues. They are extremely talented. They are an explosive offense and have been for years. (Jared) Goff’s been playing at an extremely high level now for a long time. It's not fun to watch them on tape, but you do know what the issues are and we're going to solve that problem."

Leonhard said stopping Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit's run game is priority No. 1 for him Thursday night because 'it all runs through him' from the run game to the play-action pass game and Goff's quarterback bootlegs that can generate explosive plays. Leonhard thought it was impressive for a player of Gibbs' stature to touch the ball 34 times against the Saints and have that kind of production.

3. Leonhard also mentioned Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams as concerns of his and talked about having to do a good job pre-snap knowing where all Detroit's weapons are on the field for making sure their matchups are right.