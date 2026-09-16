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Week 2 opponent: What the Bills are saying

Sep 16, 2026 at 07:30 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Bills talking about ahead of Thursday's Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions to open Buffalo's new Highmark Stadium? Let's find out:

1. Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills had a ton of success throwing the football in their Week 1 win against a stout Houston Texans defense. Allen averaged 13.2 air yards per pass attempt, his highest in any game since the 2023 season, per buffalobills.com, and had five completions of 30 yards or more, the most of any regular season game in his career.

"We love chunk plays. That's how you score 36 points," Allen told the team website. "You give yourself the opportunity to score on four or five plays in a drive instead of the long methodical you know 13, 14, 15 plays … and that's also a way to win football games. So, we don't want to just try to live off the chunk plays. We want to be smart, and we want to take our opportunities when they're there."

The Lions gave up six passing plays of 20-plus yards against the Saints last week. Only Minnesota (7) allowed more.

Meet the Opponent: Buffalo Bills

View photos of the starters for the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach: Joe Brady Offensive coordinator: Pete Carmichael Defensive coordinator: Jim Leonhard Special teams coordinator: Jeff Rodgers (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
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Head coach: Joe Brady

Offensive coordinator: Pete Carmichael

Defensive coordinator: Jim Leonhard

Special teams coordinator: Jeff Rodgers

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DJ Moore Backed up by Skyler Bell (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
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WR DJ Moore

Backed up by Skyler Bell

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Dion Dawkins Backed up by Jude Bowry (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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LT Dion Dawkins

Backed up by Jude Bowry

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Alec Anderson Backed up by Austin Corbett (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)
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LG Alec Anderson

Backed up by Austin Corbett

(AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/2026.Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
C Connor McGovern Backed up by Lloyd Cushenberry (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
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C Connor McGovern

Backed up by Lloyd Cushenberry

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG O'Cyrus Torrence Backed up by Ar'maj Reed-Adams (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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RG O'Cyrus Torrence

Backed up by Ar'maj Reed-Adams

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RT Spencer Brown Backed up by Tylan Grable (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
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RT Spencer Brown

Backed up by Tylan Grable

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Dalton Kincaid Backed up by Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes and Keleki Latu (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
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TE Dalton Kincaid

Backed up by Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes and Keleki Latu

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Josh Allen Backed up by Kyle Allen (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
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QB Josh Allen

Backed up by Kyle Allen

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB James Cook III Backed up by Ray Davis and Ty Johnson (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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RB James Cook III

Backed up by Ray Davis and Ty Johnson

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Khalil Shakir (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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WR Khalil Shakir

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Keon Coleman Backed up by Joshua Palmer (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
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WR Keon Coleman

Backed up by Joshua Palmer

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Ed Oliver Backed up by DeWayne Carter (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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DL Ed Oliver

Backed up by DeWayne Carter

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Deone Walker Backed up by Greg Gaines (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
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DL Deone Walker

Backed up by Greg Gaines

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL T.J. Sanders Backed up by Landon Jackson (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
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DL T.J. Sanders

Backed up by Landon Jackson

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Greg Rousseau Backed up by Michael Hoecht and Mike Danna (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
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OLB Greg Rousseau

Backed up by Michael Hoecht and Mike Danna

(AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Bradley Chubb Backed up by TJ Parker and Javon Soloman (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
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OLB Bradley Chubb

Backed up by TJ Parker and Javon Soloman

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Dorian Williams Backed up by Kaleb Elarms-Orr (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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ILB Dorian Williams

Backed up by Kaleb Elarms-Orr

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Terrel Bernard Backed up by Joe Andreessen (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
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ILB Terrel Bernard

Backed up by Joe Andreessen

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Christian Benford Backed up by Dee Alford (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
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CB Christian Benford

Backed up by Dee Alford

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Maxwell Hairston Backed up by Davison Igbinosun (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
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CB Maxwell Hairston

Backed up by Davison Igbinosun

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NCB Dee Alford Backed up by Jalon Kilgore (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
22 / 29

NCB Dee Alford

Backed up by Jalon Kilgore

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson Backed up by Damar Hamlin and Sam Franklin Jr. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Backed up by Damar Hamlin and Sam Franklin Jr.

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Cole Bishop Backed up by Jalon Kilgore (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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S Cole Bishop

Backed up by Jalon Kilgore

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Tyler Bass (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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K Tyler Bass

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Tommy Doman Jr. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
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P/H Tommy Doman Jr.

(AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Dee Alford Backed up by Ray Davis and Khalil Shakir (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
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PR Dee Alford

Backed up by Ray Davis and Khalil Shakir

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Ray Davis Backed up by Ty Johnson (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
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KR Ray Davis

Backed up by Ty Johnson

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Reid Ferguson (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
29 / 29

LS Reid Ferguson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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2. Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on Detroit's offense: "They provide some big issues. They are extremely talented. They are an explosive offense and have been for years. (Jared) Goff’s been playing at an extremely high level now for a long time. It's not fun to watch them on tape, but you do know what the issues are and we're going to solve that problem."

Leonhard said stopping Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit's run game is priority No. 1 for him Thursday night because 'it all runs through him' from the run game to the play-action pass game and Goff's quarterback bootlegs that can generate explosive plays. Leonhard thought it was impressive for a player of Gibbs' stature to touch the ball 34 times against the Saints and have that kind of production.

3. Leonhard also mentioned Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams as concerns of his and talked about having to do a good job pre-snap knowing where all Detroit's weapons are on the field for making sure their matchups are right.

"It's difficult because there are four of them," Leonhard said. "They have that talent and it's spread all over the place and you have to understand where they are because there's such a unique skillset out of each one."

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4. On short weeks like this, Bills offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said his top priority is rest and recovery for the players and not overloading them with too much scheme information.

These are tough weeks for players and Carmichael said giving them as much rest and recovery as they can on Monday is key. It becomes more of a mental week than a physical one, he said. He plans to double up Tuesday and treat it like a normal Wednesday and Thursday in terms of the installation of the game plan. Wednesday is treated like a typical Friday and Saturday.

"As coaches you can make sure the volume of what they're getting and plays they are going to be comfortable with," he said.

5. The Bills won a close back-and-forth contest in Houston Sunday, 36-31. Houston racked up 381 yards of total offense on Buffalo's defense. One area in particular Leonhard said his defense must get better ahead of Thursday's contest with Detroit is their red-zone defense.

"Red zone is obviously an area we have to correct in a huge way moving forward," he said.

Houston was 4-for-5 converting red zone trips into touchdowns last Sunday. Detroit was 4-for-5 converting their red zone trips to touchdowns against the Saints in Week 1.

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