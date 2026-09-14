TWENTYMAN: Week 1 observations

Dynamic duo: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown both scored two touchdowns Sunday in Detroit's 31-30 overtime win over New Orleans. It's the 21st time the duo has logged touchdowns in the same contest, which ranks fourth in NFL history for a running back-receiver duo behind Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin (32), Edgerrin James and Marvin Harrison (25), and Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed (21). That's terrific company.
Special teams: A big reason why wide receiver Tay Martin and edge rusher Eric O'Neill made the 53-man roster was their ability to make plays on special teams. Martin was terrific on teams against the Saints, recording three tackles. O'Neill added a couple of his own. Overall Detroit's special teams units led by coordinator Dave Fipp were solid Sunday. New Orleans averaged just 5.3 yards per punt return and just 18.5 per kickoff. Lions returner Tom Kennedy had three punt returns for an 11.7-yard average. Kicker Jake Bates was perfect on the night, and punter Jack Fox had a net punting average of 42.1 yards with three punts inside the 20-yard line.
O-line play: With a lot of question marks surrounding the Lions' offensive line heading into the season, I thought that unit played terrific on Sunday. Not only did they open holes for 165 worth of rushing yards, but quarterback Jared Goff was sacked just once. It was a nice debut overall for that unit, who lost starting left guard Christian Mahogany to an injury in the first quarter. Juice Scruggs was solid at center and rookie right tackle Blake Miller had a solid NFL debut.
OT luck: The Lions have won three-straight overtime games, all at Ford Field: Sunday's 31-30 nail-biter against New Orleans, last year's 34-27 Week 12 win over the Giants and the 26-20 win over the Rams in the 2024 opener.
Elite pass rusher: Fifth-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson had a monster training camp. He recorded five tackles, four quarterback hits, 2.0 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss against the Saints. Not a bad start. Hutchinson now has nine-career games with at least four quarterback hits, trailing only Nick Bosa (12) for the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2022.
Slot question: Defensive back Christian Izien didn't play Sunday as he's still rehabbing a groin injury. The Lions are hopeful he'll be available Thursday in Buffalo. Izien, Roger McCreary and Keith Abney II have all been competing for reps in camp at the nickel cornerback spot. With Izien not available, McCreary and Abney both got reps in the slot and showed off some playmaking ability. McCreary logged four solo tackles, 1.0 sack, one quarterback hit, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble. Abney had a couple tackles, including a tackle for loss. It will be interesting to see what Izien adds to that group and how they divvy up slot reps when he returns.
Tough afternoon: When wide receiver Jameson Williams watches the tape of Sunday's game, he will likely want a couple plays back. Williams had three balls hit his hand he didn't secure, including a late third-down pass attempt that forced a punt. He also fumbled a pitch from Goff on a reverse. Credit Williams for sticking with it and making a key 22-yard reception in OT at the Saints' five-yard line that set up Detroit's winning touchdown. Williams finished catching four of his nine targets for 45 yards.
Passing Manning: Goff reached 39,828-career passing yards after throwing for 206 yards in Sunday's win over the Saints. He passed Eli Manning (39,755) for the eighth-most passing yards through 11-career seasons in NFL history.