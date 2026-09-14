TWENTYMAN: Week 1 observations

Elite pass rusher: Fifth-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson had a monster training camp. He recorded five tackles, four quarterback hits, 2.0 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss against the Saints. Not a bad start. Hutchinson now has nine-career games with at least four quarterback hits, trailing only Nick Bosa (12) for the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2022.

Slot question: Defensive back Christian Izien didn't play Sunday as he's still rehabbing a groin injury. The Lions are hopeful he'll be available Thursday in Buffalo. Izien, Roger McCreary and Keith Abney II have all been competing for reps in camp at the nickel cornerback spot. With Izien not available, McCreary and Abney both got reps in the slot and showed off some playmaking ability. McCreary logged four solo tackles, 1.0 sack, one quarterback hit, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble. Abney had a couple tackles, including a tackle for loss. It will be interesting to see what Izien adds to that group and how they divvy up slot reps when he returns.