FOUR DOWNS: Gibbs leads the way in Lions' victory over Saints

FIRST DOWN: CARRYING THE LOAD

For the first time since joining the league as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs entered a season as the clear No. 1 back and the bell cow for the Lions' rushing attack.

Detroit treated him as such in their 31-30 Week 1 overtime win over New Orleans at Ford Field. Gibbs had a career-high 29 carries, finishing with 156 yards (5.4 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also caught all five of his targets in the pass game for 30 yards. Gibbs accounted for 186 of Detroit's 369 total yards of offense.

"We know what Gibbs is," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "What he's capable of. We were this close to breaking three or four more … shoe string away."

In his previous three seasons in Detroit, Gibbs had at least 20 carries in a game just six times with his previous high being 26 carries in his rookie season when the Lions beat Las Vegas.

Campbell said his plan isn't for Gibbs to set any kind of carries record this season. It was just how Sunday's game went with Gibbs having the hot hand and the run game being the catalyst for the offense. Detroit finished with 165 yards on the ground on 33 carries with a 5.0-yard average.