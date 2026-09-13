FOUR DOWNS: Gibbs leads the way in Lions' victory over Saints

FIRST DOWN: CARRYING THE LOAD
For the first time since joining the league as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs entered a season as the clear No. 1 back and the bell cow for the Lions' rushing attack.
Detroit treated him as such in their 31-30 Week 1 overtime win over New Orleans at Ford Field. Gibbs had a career-high 29 carries, finishing with 156 yards (5.4 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also caught all five of his targets in the pass game for 30 yards. Gibbs accounted for 186 of Detroit's 369 total yards of offense.
"We know what Gibbs is," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "What he's capable of. We were this close to breaking three or four more … shoe string away."
In his previous three seasons in Detroit, Gibbs had at least 20 carries in a game just six times with his previous high being 26 carries in his rookie season when the Lions beat Las Vegas.
Campbell said his plan isn't for Gibbs to set any kind of carries record this season. It was just how Sunday's game went with Gibbs having the hot hand and the run game being the catalyst for the offense. Detroit finished with 165 yards on the ground on 33 carries with a 5.0-yard average.
Gibbs is in the best shape he's ever been in heading into a season, per Campbell, and the Lions knew he could carry the load. Campbell said the team will try and monitor his carries throughout the course of the season, but Sunday was a case of Detroit doing what they had to do to secure a win.
SECOND DOWN: PASS RUSH
For two and half quarters it looked like Detroit's defense was going to be the story of the game in a blowout Lions win. Week 1 of the NFL season has a way of throwing some curveballs at teams, though, and Sunday proved to be a tale of two halves for Detroit's defense.
In the first half, New Orleans scored zero points and had just 111 yards of total offense. They went for 358 yards and scored 30 points in the second half.
While there's obviously going to be things to clean up from that second-half tape, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has to be encouraged about a pretty consistent pass rush all afternoon that ended with nine quarterback hits and five sacks.
Aidan Hutchinson led the way with two sacks. It's his fifth-straight game with a sack as he passes Bill Gay for fifth place all-time in franchise history with 45.0 career sacks. Alim McNeill, Derrick Barnes and Roger McCreary also recorded sacks on Sunday for Detroit. The performance puts the Lions on pace for 85 sacks in 2026. They had 49 last season, which ranked fourth in the NFL. Denver led the league in 2025 with 68.
THIRD DOWN: RULE CHECK
The Lions caught a massive break early in the second quarter on a 3rd & 16 play at their own 39-yard line when Saints edge rusher Chase Young hit Lions quarterback Jared Goff as he attempted a pass. The ball went backwards and was eventually picked up by the Saints and run into the end zone for a defensive touchdown.
The play was reviewed and ultimately reversed to an incomplete pass.
"If the defender contacts the passer prior to the passer starting his throwing motion, then it can be ruled as a backward pass," NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth told Pro Football Writers Association reporter Ben Raven in a pool report after the game. "Because Goff already started his throwing motion and then the defender contacted him, it is therefore a forward pass.
"The determining factor is does the passer begin his throwing motion prior to contact from the defender. The throwing motion starts as he begins to bring the ball up as a part of his windup and then the defender's contact made the pass go backwards."
Goff admitted after the game he did not know the rule and thought at the time it was a turnover. Campbell said he also thought they'd lose the review, but was obviously glad they didn't.
View photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 13 in Detroit.
FOURTH DOWN: FOURTH-DOWN DEFENSE
Detroit's defense had a couple opportunities to close out Sunday's contest before the final two-point conversion attempt by New Orleans fell incomplete.
The first was a 4th & 12 play with Detroit leading 24-17 with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough found wide receiver Bryce Lance at the New Orleans' 38-yard line for a 15-yard gain and a first down with cornerback D.J. Reed in coverage. That led to a touchdown four plays later and eventually OT.
After Detroit opened OT with a touchdown drive to take a 31-24 lead, the Lions' defense forced a 4th & 3 at the Saints' 27-yard line with a chance to end the game with a stop. Shough avoided the rush and connected with wide receiver Chris Olave on a 20-yard pass to the 47-yard line.
In 2025, opponents converted 21 of their 32 fourth-down attempts (65.6 percent) against Detroit's defense, which ranked 25th in the NFL. That's an area the Lions can look to improve moving forward.