5 takeaways from OC Drew Petzing

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing addressed the media Thursday for the first time since the start of training camp. Petzing is inheriting an offense in Detroit that ranked in the top five last year in total offense (fifth), scoring (fourth) and passing (third), and returns all their core pieces with a few key additions.
Here are five takeaways from Petzing's media availability:
1. Petzing principles
When the offense is running efficiently and to Petzing's vision, what does that look like? What are Petzing's core offensive philosophies?
"It needs to be physical, it needs to be tough, it needs to be difficult to defend and it needs to be multiple at times," he said.
Petzing stressed the physical part more than once as he talked about feeling and hearing what that looks like. It's a staple of everything he wants to do both in the run and pass games.
"You stand on a field or you stand behind a line of scrimmage, you can hear it, you can feel it, I think everybody can to some extent, even in the stands there's that, it just sounds and feels a little bit different," he said.
"And then I think the other part is you look for those little things, the extra effort, the finish, things that maybe weren't there when things aren't going well or you don't have that attitude that needs to be there at all times."
He said his offense isn't going to run through one person or one personnel grouping, and that it could look slightly different week to week depending on the matchup.
2. Jameson Williams answering the challenge
The fifth-year wide receiver has looked great to start camp. It seems like every day he makes big plays and finds a way to get the ball in the end zone.
Petzing said one of the things he challenged Williams to do this offseason is play a more physical brand of football at times, and he's liked how Williams has responded.
"I think playing physical, playing fast, attacking the football, finishing plays, the speed is second to none. I mean, he can run by everybody," Petzing said. "But what guys are going to try to do to negate that is get their hands on him and make sure he doesn't get off on the line of scrimmage, or he can't separate at the top of the route.
"I think that's where he's tried to really improve of, gaining some of that play strength, being faster at the line of scrimmage and playing physical at the top of the route and I think he's doing a nice job."
It's shown up the first couple weeks of camp as Williams has been one of the early stars on offense.
3. O-line evaluation ongoing
Thursday marked just the third padded practice of camp, so the offensive line evaluation is still in the early stages.
There's a big difference evaluating O-line play with and without pads. Petzing has been pleased with the attitude, effort and physicality, but some execution and technique things need to continue to get cleaned up with the pads on.
"I think that's the starting point," he said. "If the physicality's not there, the toughness isn't there, the other part doesn't matter. And so, I think we've seen that in two days. And then the other stuff, those details will come as we get through the rest of camp."
The most common five-player combination working with the first team has been Penei Sewell (LT), Christian Mahogany (LG), Cade Mays (C), Tate Ratledge (RG) and Blake Miller (RT).
4. What Petzing likes most about RB room
Jahmyr Gibbs made a brief on-field appearance at practice Thursday in uniform getting some early-practice walkthrough reps before working off to the side.
Gibbs took part in OTA and minicamp practices and has been in the building and a part of meetings in training camp, so Petzing knows what kind of player he has in Gibbs.
He likes the physicality and experience Isiah Pacheco brings to the room, and there's some young players trying to make their mark early on as well.
"I think it's probably one of the things that's most impressive is what they do without the ball in their hand," Petzing said of the room. "In pass pro, which is something we ask them to do on third down, in the action game, I think that's the part of the job you really find out about running backs of what is their willingness for contact? Where is their intelligence at? Where are their eyes at? How disciplined are they outside the building and studying their job, knowing the little details of what we're asking them to do?
"And for a lot of guys, when you're not the bell cow back, that's your number one role. And if you can dedicate yourself to that, I think you earn a lot of respect for your coaches and a lot of respect for your teammates. I think we have a number of guys in that room doing that at a high level."
View the top photos from the first six Detroit Lions training camp practices.
5. On tight end depth in camp
Petzing's offense in Arizona was very tight end-friendly as Trey McBride became one of the most productive players at the position in league history the last couple seasons.
It's a veteran group in Detroit with Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin. There are some young players like Jackson Meeks trying to push their way into the top three and that's always good to see.
There's also been a lot of moving parts with the depth at the position with several injuries suffered early in camp.
"Yeah, and the unfortunate reality of training camp is you are going to have some guys with some nicks and bruises kind of in and out. And I think it gives those other guys an opportunity to show what they're capable of doing," Petzing said.
"It's been fun to have (LaPorta) out there. Wright, arguably one of the most reliable pros in this organization just in terms of the role he has for us as an offense. So pleased with where we're at and want that competition to continue in that room."