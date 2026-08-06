5 takeaways from OC Drew Petzing

3. O-line evaluation ongoing

Thursday marked just the third padded practice of camp, so the offensive line evaluation is still in the early stages.

There's a big difference evaluating O-line play with and without pads. Petzing has been pleased with the attitude, effort and physicality, but some execution and technique things need to continue to get cleaned up with the pads on.

"I think that's the starting point," he said. "If the physicality's not there, the toughness isn't there, the other part doesn't matter. And so, I think we've seen that in two days. And then the other stuff, those details will come as we get through the rest of camp."

The most common five-player combination working with the first team has been Penei Sewell (LT), Christian Mahogany (LG), Cade Mays (C), Tate Ratledge (RG) and Blake Miller (RT).

4. What Petzing likes most about RB room

Jahmyr Gibbs made a brief on-field appearance at practice Thursday in uniform getting some early-practice walkthrough reps before working off to the side.

Gibbs took part in OTA and minicamp practices and has been in the building and a part of meetings in training camp, so Petzing knows what kind of player he has in Gibbs.

He likes the physicality and experience Isiah Pacheco brings to the room, and there's some young players trying to make their mark early on as well.

"I think it's probably one of the things that's most impressive is what they do without the ball in their hand," Petzing said of the room. "In pass pro, which is something we ask them to do on third down, in the action game, I think that's the part of the job you really find out about running backs of what is their willingness for contact? Where is their intelligence at? Where are their eyes at? How disciplined are they outside the building and studying their job, knowing the little details of what we're asking them to do?