INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Detroit Lions are without two starters along their offensive line for tonight's matchup against the Buffalo Bills after ruling out right tackle Blake Miller and left guard Christian Mahogany.
The team got some good news regarding cornerback D.J. Reed and his availability for tonight's contest.
Reed showed up Detroit's injury report Tuesday with a foot injury and was listed as a limited participant in practice. The team listed him as limited Wednesday as well and gave him a questionable designation for tonight's contest. Reed is active and expected to start. That's obviously great news facing a Bills offense led by MVP quarterback Josh Allen, who completed a career-high six passes of 30-plus yards in their Week 1 win over Houston.
Also active in Detroit's secondary tonight is defensive back Christian Izien, who missed the Lions' Week 1 win over New Orleans with a groin injury. Izien could get reps at the nickel cornerback spot where he played a lot with the first-team defense in training camp.
With Izien active, the team made rookie cornerback Keith Abney II inactive. Also inactive in Detroit's secondary is third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. who was also inactive Week 1.
With Miller and Mahogany inactive, Detroit's likely to start experienced veterans Larry Borom at tackle and Ben Bartch at guard. Borom and Bartch have 82 NFL starts between them.
Joining Miller, Mahogany, Abney and Rakestraw on Detroit's inactive list against the Bills tonight are linebacker Jimmy Rolder, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein.
The Lions elevated tackle Devin Cochran and center Seth McLaughlin from the practice squad for this contest to give them more depth upfront along their offensive line. The team also signed defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike from the practice squad to their active roster spot and he's active tonight.