INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bills

Also active in Detroit's secondary tonight is defensive back Christian Izien, who missed the Lions' Week 1 win over New Orleans with a groin injury. Izien could get reps at the nickel cornerback spot where he played a lot with the first-team defense in training camp.

With Izien active, the team made rookie cornerback Keith Abney II inactive. Also inactive in Detroit's secondary is third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. who was also inactive Week 1.

With Miller and Mahogany inactive, Detroit's likely to start experienced veterans Larry Borom at tackle and Ben Bartch at guard. Borom and Bartch have 82 NFL starts between them.

Joining Miller, Mahogany, Abney and Rakestraw on Detroit's inactive list against the Bills tonight are linebacker Jimmy Rolder, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein.