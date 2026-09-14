KEY QUESTIONS: What does Campbell see from Bills as Lions prepare for TNF in Buffalo?

What did Campbell think of Ben Bartch’s performance Sunday?

The plan going into Sunday's game against the Saints was for Mahogany and Bartch to split reps. Bartch ended up playing most of the game after Mahogany left in the first quarter with the hip injury.

Campbell thought it was an up and down performance for Bartch, but he expects Bartch to continue to build on the positives moving forward. Pro Football Focus credited Bartch with allowing one quarterback hit. He was graded fifth-best among Detroit's offensive linemen in run blocking with a 66.7 run-blocking grade behind Penei Sewell (79.1), Scruggs (75.0), Mahogany (72.6) and Miller (69.3).

Bartch had a holding penalty at the one-yard line late in the game that turned out to be costly.

"He's only going to be better as we keep going here," Campbell said of Bartch. "He's played. He's a veteran in this league. The good was really good and I anticipate that's what we're going to see a lot more of moving forward."

Bartch missed most of training camp due to injury and Campbell thought there was still a little rust he's working through early in the season.

What jumps out to Campbell about Thursday's opponent Buffalo?

"I can't say enough about this quarterback," Campbell said of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in Buffalo's win over Houston Sunday. "He's the catalyst for them."

The last time the Lions played Allen and the Bills back in 2024, Allen threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns in Buffalo's 48-42 win.