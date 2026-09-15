NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 2

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Week 1 result: Minnesota 39, Green Bay 22

Next opponent: at Chicago (1-0), Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

3 observations:

1. Blitzing onslaught

Minnesota blitzed Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love on 78.3 percent of his dropbacks, according to Next Gen Stats and the Vikings' team website. It was the fourth-highest rate by a defense in a game since at least 2018. That's part of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' DNA as Minnesota led the NFL in blitz percentage at 44.3 last season. Love was sacked four times and threw a pick vs. the blitz in the second half alone.

2. Right choice at backup QB

Minnesota made veteran Carson Wentz their backup behind starter Kyler Murray to begin the season. That helped secure Minnesota a Week 1 victory after Murray left the game with a concussion and Wentz stepped in, completing 12-of-19 passes with three touchdowns and a 123.5 passer rating.

3. Little things lead to wins

The Vikings were out-gained nearly two-to-one by the Packers, but Minnesota still found a way to win. The Vikings won the turnover battle (2 to 1), were 4-for-4 in the red zone while the Packers were just 1-for-4, and were 8-for-15 on third down while Green Bay was just 3-for-12. The Packers were also 0-for-2 on fourth down.

Key stat: All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson has moved into a tie with Randy Moss for No. 2 in Vikings history for career catches (587) after catching eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Cris Carter is at the top of the list with 1,004 receptions.

Quotable: "Sometimes you've gotta fake it 'til you make it," Wentz, 33, told the Vikings' team website after the game. "But no, by the time I step in that huddle, I'm sitting here like, 'I've done this. I've done this before in a lot of different colors now … I'm confident in what I bring to the table.'

"I'm kind of the old guy in the huddle now. So that's what I'm called to do. That's why I'm here. That's why I believe the coaches believe in me to put me out there. So that's my job, that's my role."