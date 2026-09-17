5 things to watch: Lions at Bills

4. ELITE QUARTERBACK PLAY

It's not a direct matchup between the lines tonight, but when two elite quarterbacks like Allen and Jared Goff square off in a big game under the bright lights of primetime football, there's always that competitive fire within to out-duel the other player.

The last time these two faced off in Detroit in 2024, they combined for 856 passing yards and nine total touchdowns with Goff accounting for 494 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 48-42 Bills win. Could we get another shootout between these two?

Allen went for 334 passing yards last week with four total touchdowns. He brings the added element of making plays in the run game with his legs, so it will be up to Detroit's front seven on defense to keep him contained in the pocket as best they can and try making him as one-dimensional as possible.

5. OFFENSIVE LINE HEALTH

The Lions will be without starting right tackle Blake Miller (knee) and starting left guard Christian Mahogany (hip) for tonight's contest as both were ruled out on Wednesday's injury report.

Miller was able to finish Sunday's win over New Orleans after suffering the injury earlier in the game. He said Monday adrenaline got him through the game, but he felt some discomfort afterward and came into the Meijer Performance Center early Monday to start getting treatment. The short week certainly didn't help his chances of playing.

Veteran Larry Borom is likely to fill in at tackle for Miller. Borom was a free-agent target by the Lions this offseason and has started 38 games in the NFL in previous stops in Chicago and Miami.

Mahogany is out after injuring his hip in the first quarter of the Saints game. The Lions will likely turn to veteran Ben Bartch to start in his place. Bartch played well filling in for Mahogany last week.