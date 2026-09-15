NOTEBOOK: Lions looking forward to TNF at Buffalo

13 PERSONNEL

The Bills ran 13 personnel (one running back and three tight ends) on 50 percent of their offensive snaps in a Week 1 win on the road over Houston. It was the heaviest use of that personnel package in the league the first week.

Do the Lions expect to see a heavy dose of it again this week?

"They have three tight ends. They have three real guys that have three different roles that they're all three pretty good at," Campbell said. "(Jackson Hawes) 85 can block a little bit. We liked him coming out and he proved to be a pretty good blocker last year. So, he's kind of their heavy-Y.

"And then Dalton (Kincaid), 86, he's a mismatch in the pass game, man. He's one of these big skill, get through the defense, one-on-one matchups. And then (Dawson) Knox does it all. He does everything. He's the guy, he's the jack of all trades and he makes it right. He's kind of the glue that, 'What do you need? I'm the release guy, I'm the blocker, I'm the hybrid H-back, I'm the split me out one-on-one.' He does it all."

The versatility allows the Bills to throw a lot of options at a defense in that package. More than anything, Campbell said Allen and his skillset makes it all work.

"They're good at it. Look, they're good in 11, they're good in 12," he said. "They've got personnel, they've got a quarterback who makes it go and they've got a coaching staff that can find those little nuggets and the mismatches."

EXTRA POINTS

-Bills wide receiver D.J. Moore (100) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (130) each had over 100 receiving yards last week against the Texans. It marked just the second game in Bills history with a 100-yard receiver and a 100-yard tight end in the same contest.

"As a competitor you hate to see good teams add even more good players," Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin said of Moore. "He's a great player. From his time in Carolina and Chicago he made a lot of plays. A deep threat down the field. He can line up in the backfield and do some things out of the backfield."