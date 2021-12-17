NOTEBOOK: Campbell confirms Hockenson had season-ending hand surgery

ORUWARIYE CONSISTENCY

With all the turnover in Detroit's secondary due to injury and COVID-19, one can certainly appreciate the rock that cornerback Amani Oruwariye has become for Detroit's secondary. He's played in and started all 13 games for the Lions this season.

"Due the nature of our current circumstances, I've been more than appreciative of his ability to always be ready," defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant said Friday of Oruwariye. "I just think it speaks volumes to who he is as a person, the way he handles his profession, but more importantly his preparation he takes for each game.

"I've really enjoyed watching him grow not only as a player but also as a man and as a leader in this room."

Jerry Jacobs was the only other Lions cornerback to play in every game this season, but his streak will end at 13 (nine starts) after suffering an ACL injury last week that ended his season. AJ Parker has the next most games played among the cornerbacks at nine. The Lions are hoping to have Parker back this week after a short stint on IR.

Currently, the Lions have five cornerbacks on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and Campbell said Friday he wasn't expecting to get anyone back before Sunday.

"We have to work with what we got," Oruwariye said Thursday. "I've always kind of helped (get guys up to speed) because I've always been the most experienced guy I guess in the room. We'll be alright. Guys are practicing fast and practicing hard and trusting the plays. I think we'll be alright."