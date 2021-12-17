O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Arizona Cardinals

Dec 17, 2021 at 08:42 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury started the week by shaving. It's a routine that Kingsbury would rather not continue.

When the Cardinals lose a game – as they did Monday night to their NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams – Kingsbury shaves the facial hair that has grown since the Cardinals' previous loss.

"I usually get rid of it post-loss," Kingsbury said at his Tuesday morning press conference. "Hopefully, we can start a new one."

The Cardinals are heavily favored to do just that Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

It was a costly loss for the Cardinals, and not just in the won-loss column. Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sustained a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for at least the final four games of the regular season.

Meet the Opponent: Arizona Cardinals

View photos of the starters for the Arizona Cardinals.

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Offensive Coordinator: Jim Dray Defensive Coordinator: Brenston Buckner Special Teams Coordinator: Devin Fitzsimmons
1 / 27

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Offensive Coordinator: Jim Dray

Defensive Coordinator: Brenston Buckner

Special Teams Coordinator: Devin Fitzsimmons

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
WR A.J. Green Backed up by Andy Isabella
2 / 27

WR A.J. Green

Backed up by Andy Isabella

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
LT D.J. Humphries Backed up by Joshua Miles
3 / 27

LT D.J. Humphries

Backed up by Joshua Miles

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Justin Pugh Backed up by Sean Harlow
4 / 27

LG Justin Pugh

Backed up by Sean Harlow

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Rodney Hudson Backed up by Marcus Henry
5 / 27

C Rodney Hudson

Backed up by Marcus Henry

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Max Garcia Backed up by Josh Jones
6 / 27

RG Max Garcia

Backed up by Josh Jones

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RT Kelvin Beachum Backed up by Josh Jones
7 / 27

RT Kelvin Beachum

Backed up by Josh Jones

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Zach Ertz Backed up by Demetrius Harris and Darrell Daniels
8 / 27

TE Zach Ertz

Backed up by Demetrius Harris and Darrell Daniels

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
WR Christian Kirk Backed up by Rondale Moore
9 / 27

WR Christian Kirk

Backed up by Rondale Moore

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DeAndre Hopkins Backed up by Antoine Wesley
10 / 27

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Backed up by Antoine Wesley

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
QB Kyler Murray Backed up by Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley
11 / 27

QB Kyler Murray

Backed up by Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB James Conner Backed up by Eno Benjamin and Tavien Feaster
12 / 27

RB James Conner

Backed up by Eno Benjamin and Tavien Feaster

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka
DE Jordan Phillips Backed up by Michael Dogbe
13 / 27

DE Jordan Phillips

Backed up by Michael Dogbe

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Corey Peters Backed up by Zach Kerr
14 / 27

NT Corey Peters

Backed up by Zach Kerr

Paul Jasienski/2021 Paul Jasienski
DT Zach Allen Backed up by Leki Fotu
15 / 27

DT Zach Allen

Backed up by Leki Fotu

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
OLB Chandler Jones Backed up by Dennis Gardeck
16 / 27

OLB Chandler Jones

Backed up by Dennis Gardeck

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB Isaiah Simmons Backed up by Joe Walker
17 / 27

ILB Isaiah Simmons

Backed up by Joe Walker

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
ILB Jordan Hicks Backed up by Zaven Collins
18 / 27

ILB Jordan Hicks

Backed up by Zaven Collins

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Markus Golden Backed up by Devon Kennard and Victor Dimukeje
19 / 27

OLB Markus Golden

Backed up by Devon Kennard and Victor Dimukeje

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
CB Byron Murphy Jr. Backed up by Antonio Hamilton
20 / 27

CB Byron Murphy Jr.

Backed up by Antonio Hamilton

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Robert Alford Backed up by Marco Wilson
21 / 27

CB Robert Alford

Backed up by Marco Wilson

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Jalen Thompson Backed up by Deionte Thompson
22 / 27

S Jalen Thompson

Backed up by Deionte Thompson

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Budda Baker Backed up by Chris Banjo
23 / 27

S Budda Baker

Backed up by Chris Banjo

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Matt Prater
24 / 27

K Matt Prater

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
P/H Andy Lee
25 / 27

P/H Andy Lee

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
KR Rondale Moore Backed up by Eno Benjamin
26 / 27

KR Rondale Moore

Backed up by Eno Benjamin

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Rondale Moore Backed up by Christian Kirk
27 / 27

PR Rondale Moore

Backed up by Christian Kirk

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Cardinals also missed a chance to put a lock on the NFC West title. A win over the Rams would have made them 11-2, with a sweep over the Rams and the Rams dropping to 8-5.

Instead, the division race has tightened. The Cardinals are in first at 10-3, and the Rams a game back at 9-4.

The Cardinals haven't lost two straight games this season. They won their first seven games. Since then they loss to the Packers, beat the 49ers, lost to the Panthers and beat the Seahawks and Bears before Monday night's loss to the Rams.

"We've responded well to this point," Kingsbury said. "Hopefully, we'll do that again on a short week. We'll put our best foot forward all week in practice."

The Lions' defense faces tough matchups across the board from a Cardinals' offense that has multiple running threats and a passing game led by quarterback Kyler Murray, one of the league's most dynamic players at any position.

Related Links

Here is how the Cardinals stack up:

Offense: They hit it big in signing running back James Conner to a one-year "prove it" contract after four years with the Steelers.

Conner has proven to be more than the Cardinals could have expected, rushing for 664 yards and 14 TDs, and adding 29 receptions for 303 yards and two TDs.

Chase Edmonds is expected to return from an injury this week and give the Cardinals a second quality running threat, with 430 yards and 5.7 yards per carry, plus 30 catches for 211 yards.

Rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore has 51 catches and occasionally lines up in the backfield, where he has rushed 17 times for 77 yards.

Losing Hopkins takes away an experienced receiver, but A.J. Green is a quality veteran with 42 receptions.

Murray's ability to run and throw on the run adds an element that few teams can match – or defend with any consistent success.

"We're talking about really good players," Lions linebackers coach Mark DeLeone said of Arizona's skill players.

"Both those backs are excellent running the ball, and out of the backfield. Kyler Murray's reputation speaks for itself. He's about as hard a quarterback as there is to tackle in this league. He's certainly one of the top guys.

"We've got to step up and play. At the end of the day, if you're in the game you've got to play. And you've got to make the plays. That's where we're rolling."

Defense: It's as good all around as any unit the Lions will face this season.

The Cardinals have 51 sacks, led by Markus Golden with 10 and Chandler Jones with 9.5. They've combined for 38 quarterback hits.

The Cardinals rank in the middle of the pack against the run (111.8 yards per game), but on a per game basis they're fifth in total yards allowed (321.5), fifth in passing yards allowed (201.8) and fourth in points allowed (19.5).

Lions QB Jared Goff has some familiarity with the Cardinals' defense from competing against them twice a year in his five seasons with the Rams.

"They're doing a lot of different stuff," he said. "There are still some principles that hold true that I played against. It's still a challenge every week.

"Those guys are real deal players."

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 14

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 13 loss to the Denver Broncos.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell discusses turning point in loss to Broncos

This week's Monday Countdown looks at head coach Dan Campbell's reaction to the roster issues, a turning point in the game and a bright spot for the Detroit Lions.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Campbell & Goff building a strong coach-quarterback relationship 

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Broncos matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos got the message on where they stand in the playoff race and what they need to do to improve their status before they left the locker room after Sunday's road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 13

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell reacts to first win as Lions head coach

This week's Monday Countdown looks at Dan Campbell's reaction to his first win as head coach of the Detroit Lions.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions continue to compete hard as they search for first victory

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

O'HARA: Defense keeping Lions in games, looking to close one out

The Detroit Lions' defense has played some good ball at times this year, particularly of late. It just hasn't maintained that level long enough to win a game.
news

O'HARA: Breaking down the Lions' remaining six games

With only six games left, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell does not expect his team to exit the season quietly.
Advertising