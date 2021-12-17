O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Arizona Cardinals

"We're talking about really good players," Lions linebackers coach Mark DeLeone said of Arizona's skill players.

"Both those backs are excellent running the ball, and out of the backfield. Kyler Murray's reputation speaks for itself. He's about as hard a quarterback as there is to tackle in this league. He's certainly one of the top guys.

"We've got to step up and play. At the end of the day, if you're in the game you've got to play. And you've got to make the plays. That's where we're rolling."

Defense: It's as good all around as any unit the Lions will face this season.

The Cardinals have 51 sacks, led by Markus Golden with 10 and Chandler Jones with 9.5. They've combined for 38 quarterback hits.

The Cardinals rank in the middle of the pack against the run (111.8 yards per game), but on a per game basis they're fifth in total yards allowed (321.5), fifth in passing yards allowed (201.8) and fourth in points allowed (19.5).

Lions QB Jared Goff has some familiarity with the Cardinals' defense from competing against them twice a year in his five seasons with the Rams.

"They're doing a lot of different stuff," he said. "There are still some principles that hold true that I played against. It's still a challenge every week.