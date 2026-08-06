Camp Notes: Ratledge leveling up his game

The advantage Ratledge has when it comes to pad level and consistently playing lower as a 6-foot-6 guard is the fact that he has to go up against Alim McNeill every day. McNeill is compact and has made a living in this league by winning with leverage. Those battles every day have been key in helping Ratledge's pad level and fine-tuning his technique.

"Man, (McNeill)," Ratledge said with no hesitation when asked recently which defensive linemen have stood out to him in camp. "I told someone the other day how excited I am to get a full camp against him when he's 100 percent because he's really good.

"What I saw from him last year at practice, he's a completely different player now. He's explosive, strong. He's getting me better every day and we're going to go back and forth, but me going against him every day gets me better."

Ratledge said his maturation going into his second season starts with him having a better understanding of the big picture on offense, not just the assignment in front of him. He's seeing things before they happen and, in turn, things have slowed down for him.