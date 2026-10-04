 Skip to main content
Advertising

5 things to watch: Lions at Panthers

Oct 04, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions are back on the road in primetime taking on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday Night Football. It's an important early-season game for both NFC foes as Detroit tries to string a couple wins together for the first time this season and Carolina looks to defend home turf and avoid three losses in their first four contests.

Here are five things to watch out for in tonight's matchup:

1. GIBBS LOOKING TO STAY HOT

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 307 yards with a 4.7-yard average and four rushing touchdowns through Detroit's first three games. He's currently fifth in the league in rushing. Gibbs has also chipped in 18 receptions for an additional 156 receiving yards and a couple more scores. His 463 total scrimmage yards trails only Atlanta's Bijan Robinson (467) on the season. Gibbs has been terrific to begin the year.

The Panthers' defense has allowed 580 rushing yards over their first three contests, currently ranking 32nd in the league in that department. Those numbers are a little inflated by Chicago running for 291 yards on Carolina in Week 1, but they also allowed 129 rushing yards in a win over Atlanta in Week 2 and 132 yards on the ground in a loss to Cleveland in Week 3.

Detroit's offensive line is healthy and playing at a very high level right now both in the run game and pass pro. The Lions controlled the line of scrimmage against the Jets and look to do the same tonight against the Panthers.

The forecast calls for rain in Charlotte tonight and it could end up being one of those games where the team that runs the ball more effectively and efficiently has an advantage.

2. HOW WILL CAROLINA SCHEME IT?

Carolina placed their two starting outside cornerbacks – Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson – on Reserve/Injured this week and have a couple other injuries on defense to navigate through ahead of tonight's contest.

How much will the changing personnel affect the schemes that Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero wants to deploy against an explosive Lions' offense that averages 31 points per game this season?

"It adds to the unknown. There's an element of, 'Do they change? Do they not? Who's going to be in the game? How are they going to organize it? What personnel packages do they want to play with?'" Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said this week.

Detroit's first three opponents have been mixing it up pretty good schematically when facing the Lions vs. what they've shown defensively on film, per Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

"I feel like honestly we've been getting a lot of different looks than what we've seen on tape with a lot of opponents we've seen this year," St. Brown said. "We're expecting one thing, but also, you can expect the unexpected, too. We've got to be able to make adjustments in-game."

Defenses have played the Lions with a lot of shell coverages trying to keep everything in front of them and making quarterback Jared Goff and the offense earn their points by driving the football.

Detroit has nine completions of 20-plus yards (ranked 14th) and just one run of 20-plus yards this season. In 2025, the Lions finished third in the league with 66 completions of 20-plus yards and sixth with 14 runs of 20-plus yards.

It will be interesting to see how Carolina schemes it up defensively tonight and how it might look vs. what Detroit scouted on tape from the Panthers the first three weeks.

Related Links

3. SECONDARY GAINS

The Lions come in allowing just under 300 passing yards per contest (299.3) as they rank last in the NFL in that category. Jets quarterback Geno Smith threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Detroit last week, but a lot of that production was late in that contest. Despite the numbers, the Lions' secondary played much better in phase and that's a step in the right direction. The next step is making more plays on the football when they are in position to do so.

Third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is expected to play a bigger role Sunday after stepping in for 23 snaps last Sunday and playing pretty well. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Rakestraw earned a bigger role this week. Christian Izien is expected to make his second start at safety after playing well against the Jets.

"I told (Rakestraw) on Tuesday when he was in here, I said, 'How much you play is up to you.' And as simple as that," Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said this week. "We saw a very small sample size. Now let's see what that looks like on a larger scale and we'll just take it from there."

Carolina has the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL (295.7) led by quarterback Bryce Young. Can the Lions' defense, particularly the secondary, build on some of the improvements we saw Week 3 against the Jets?

Meet the Opponent: Carolina Panthers

View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach: Dave Canales Offensive coordinator: Brad Idzik Defensive coordinator: Ejiro Evero Special teams coordinator: Tracy Smith (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
1 / 27

Head coach: Dave Canales

Offensive coordinator: Brad Idzik

Defensive coordinator: Ejiro Evero

Special teams coordinator: Tracy Smith

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tetairoa McMillan Backed up by Brycen Tremayne (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
2 / 27

WR Tetairoa McMillan

Backed up by Brycen Tremayne

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jalen Coker (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
3 / 27

WR Jalen Coker

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Rasheed Walker Backed up by Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
4 / 27

LT Rasheed Walker

Backed up by Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Damien Lewis (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 27

LG Damien Lewis

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Luke Fortner Backed up by Sam Hecht (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
6 / 27

C Luke Fortner

Backed up by Sam Hecht

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Robert Hunt Backed up by Corey Bullock (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
7 / 27

RG Robert Hunt

Backed up by Corey Bullock

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Monroe Freeling Backed up by Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
8 / 27

RT Monroe Freeling

Backed up by Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tommy Tremble Backed up by Mitchell Evans, Darren Waller, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Feleipe Franks (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
9 / 27

TE Tommy Tremble

Backed up by Mitchell Evans, Darren Waller, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Feleipe Franks

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Xavier Legette Backed up by John Metchie III (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
10 / 27

WR Xavier Legette

Backed up by John Metchie III

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Bryce Young Backed up by Kenny Pickett and Haynes King (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
11 / 27

QB Bryce Young

Backed up by Kenny Pickett and Haynes King

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Chuba Hubbard Backed up by Jonathan Brooks and AJ Dillon (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
12 / 27

RB Chuba Hubbard

Backed up by Jonathan Brooks and AJ Dillon

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Bobby Brown III Backed up by TeRah Edwards (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
13 / 27

DL Bobby Brown III

Backed up by TeRah Edwards

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Lee Hunter Backed up by Cam Jackson (AP Photo/David Richard)
14 / 27

DL Lee Hunter

Backed up by Cam Jackson

(AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Derrick Brown Backed up by Aaron Hall (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
15 / 27

DL Derrick Brown

Backed up by Aaron Hall

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Patrick Jones II Backed up by Trevis Gipson and Thomas Incoom (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
16 / 27

LB Patrick Jones II

Backed up by Trevis Gipson and Thomas Incoom

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Devin Lloyd Backed up by Jackson Kuwatch and Tyrel Dodson (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
17 / 27

LB Devin Lloyd

Backed up by Jackson Kuwatch and Tyrel Dodson

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Bobby Okereke Backed up by Claudin Cherelus (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
18 / 27

LB Bobby Okereke

Backed up by Claudin Cherelus

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jaelan Phillips Backed up by Princely Umanmielen (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
19 / 27

LB Jaelan Phillips

Backed up by Princely Umanmielen

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Mike Jackson Backed up by Chau Smith-Wade and Akayleb Evans (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
20 / 27

CB Mike Jackson

Backed up by Chau Smith-Wade and Akayleb Evans

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaycee Horn Backed up by Will Lee III (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
21 / 27

CB Jaycee Horn

Backed up by Will Lee III

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Tre'von Moehrig Backed up by Zakee Wheatley (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 27

S Tre'von Moehrig

Backed up by Zakee Wheatley

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Nick Scott Backed up by Lathan Ransom (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
23 / 27

S Nick Scott

Backed up by Lathan Ransom

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR John Metchie III Backed up by Xavier Legette and Chuba Hubbard (AP Photo/David Richard)
24 / 27

PR/KR John Metchie III

Backed up by Xavier Legette and Chuba Hubbard

(AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS J.J. Jansen (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
25 / 27

LS J.J. Jansen

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Sam Martin (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
26 / 27

P/H Sam Martin

(AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

Erik S. Lesser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Ryan Fitzgerald (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
27 / 27

K Ryan Fitzgerald

(AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

Erik S. Lesser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. DEFENDING TIGHT ENDS

Panthers tight end Darren Waller has a long frame at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and is a crafty veteran with 10 years of experience under his belt in this league. He's caught 10 passes in three games with two receiving touchdowns.

It's a matchup to watch because the Lions have struggled to limit opposing tight ends on the stat sheet through their first three contests. Detroit's allowed 29 receptions for 351 yards and six touchdowns to the tight end position.

5. LIONS DEFENSIVE FRONT

Detroit is the only team in the NFL to have four players with at least 2.0 sacks – Aidan Hutchinson (3.5), Alim McNeill (2.0), DJ Wonnum (2.0) and Derrick Barnes (2.0). The Lions' 12.0 sacks in three games trail only Minnesota's 14 on the season.

Young has a quick release, a strong arm and has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards with seven touchdowns through three games. He's not using his legs to create plays as much as we saw in the past, but that's certainly still a component of his game when needed.

Detroit's defenders upfront must have a good rush plan to keep Young in the pocket and speed up his clock by winning their one-on-ones and creating havoc in the pocket.

The Lions' 73 total pressures are third-most behind only Minnesota (80) and Atlanta (76). They are second in quarterback hurries (50) and sixth in quarterback hits (23).

They've got to be good again tonight and make their presence felt early and often.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions' offense preparing for potential unknown with Panthers

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for the Carolina Panthers, defensive lineman Alim McNeill's play and more.

news

Twentyman's Mailbag: What's the next step for Lions' defense after Week 3 improvements?

Tim Twentyman answers fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 4 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Rakestraw earning more opportunities

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. earning more opportunities, Juice Scruggs' play at center and more.

news

10 takeaways from Petzing, Sheppard & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Drew Petzing, Kelvin Sheppard and Dave Fipp.

news

Week 4 opponent: What the Panthers are saying

Find out what the Carolina Panthers are saying as they prepare for their Week 4 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions' offensive line setting standard as a unit

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including offensive line performance, preparing for the Carolina Panthers and more.

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 4

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

news

5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 3 victory

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Detroit Lions' numbers that stand out following the team's Week 3 victory over the New York Jets.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Who stood out to Campbell in Lions' win over Jets?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TWENTYMAN: Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 3 victory over the New York Jets.

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff playing at a high level to start the season

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 31-24 victory over the New York Jets.

Advertising