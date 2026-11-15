INACTIVES: Lions vs. Patriots

MUNICH – There was no way wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown would miss today's game in Munich despite being limited in practice all week due to a rib injury and being listed as questionable to play on Friday's injury report.

St. Brown is active along with running back Sione Vaki, who was also listed as questionable on Friday's practice report with an ankle injury.

"I can't wait for the game. I'm so excited to be playing football in Germany with my teammates," St. Brown said Friday. "It's really, honestly, a dream come true. I haven't even played the game yet and it feels amazing. The love, the support, the energy. I can't wait to see the fans, so yeah, I'm ready."