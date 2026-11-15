INACTIVES: Lions vs. Patriots

MUNICH – There was no way wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown would miss today's game in Munich despite being limited in practice all week due to a rib injury and being listed as questionable to play on Friday's injury report.
St. Brown is active along with running back Sione Vaki, who was also listed as questionable on Friday's practice report with an ankle injury.
"I can't wait for the game. I'm so excited to be playing football in Germany with my teammates," St. Brown said Friday. "It's really, honestly, a dream come true. I haven't even played the game yet and it feels amazing. The love, the support, the energy. I can't wait to see the fans, so yeah, I'm ready."
Detroit is looking for a fifth-straight win on the season against the Patriots today, but will have to do it without a couple starters. Cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) and center Cade Mays (ankle) did not make the trip to Munich and are both inactive. It's the second-straight game both players will miss. Safety Kerby Joseph also did not make the trip overseas and is out.
New Lions safety Andre Cisco is active. Detroit acquired him from the New York Jets ahead of the trade deadline. He takes the gameday roster spot of rookie Keith Abney II, who is inactive today.
"He jumped out at practice (Wednesday) and it was like he's been here," Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said of Cisco Thursday. "He's a big athlete, rangy player. He does a lot of things well and he has a skill set that we're going to utilize starting Sunday."
Detroit elevated linebacker Owen Pappoe from the practice squad on Saturday and he's active today.
Joining Reed, Mays and Abney on Detroit's inactive list today are linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and edge rusher Amad Hassanein.