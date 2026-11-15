NOTEBOOK: Lions' offensive line dominant in victory over Patriots

MUNICH – If there was one word to describe the play of Detroit's offensive line in their 35-10 win over the New England Patriots Sunday in Germany, it would be dominant.
From beginning to end, that unit won the line of scrimmage and simply wore down New England's defensive front.
"You could feel it. The O-line really showed up today," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "I'm proud of those guys."
Detroit's front plowed the way for 191 rushing yards and nearly 500 yards of total offense (494). They gave quarterback Jared Goff time to throw the football, and it just felt they had control of the game from start to finish.
Goff finished 20-of-31 passing (64.5 percent) for 303 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for a 101.9 passer rating.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs finished with 153 rushing yards (7.0 avg.) and two touchdowns to go along with seven receptions for 99 yards, notching 252 scrimmage total yards.
Those kinds of performances from the quarterback and running back don't happen without the big guys upfront playing elite football. The offensive line was credited with allowing just four pressures and one sack all game as they continue growing together and stacking good performances.
The Lions' offense has a quarterback playing at an MVP level, a running back who might be leading the conversation for Offensive Player of the Year and a wide receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown with elite stats at the position.
Add in an offensive line that's graded among the best in football by Pro Football Focus, and this offense looks to be back to their peak.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots game at Allianz Arena on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Munich.
FEELING LIKE HOME
It was classy of Goff after the game to thank the Lions operations, equipment staff and all the people behind the scenes that made this trip possible.
It was a big organizational undertaking, and that includes all those on the business side setting up the Lions footprint all week in Munich.
As for the game, Detroit wanted it to feel like one of their nine designated home games this year, and it did. The players felt it and the coaches felt it.
"The support that we felt as a team … you could feel that immediately," Campbell said. "This has been an unbelievable experience. It's been very special. We did feel like this was a home game. This felt like this was our home. That was important. Everyone has taken unbelievable care of us all week. This is icing on the cake."
STINGY DEFENSE
Don't look now, but Detroit's defense has been among the best in the NFL in scoring defense and rushing yards allowed over the last five weeks. That unit has really helped propel this team to the second five-game winning streak in Campbell's tenure.
The Lions' defense has held opponents to 21 points-or-fewer for the fifth consecutive game and held their last four to 17-or-fewer, which ties for the team's second-longest, single-season streak since the merger.
The defense has limited opponents to under 100 rushing yards and without a touchdown on the ground for the fifth-straight game. That's the second-longest streak in franchise history (six games in 2013).
EXTRA POINTS
- Detroit's now won each of their first five home games of a season for the ninth time in team history. They also did so in 1991, 1985, 1981, 1977, 1962, 1954, 1934 and 1931.
- Goff was asked about an unheralded player in Sunday's game. His selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams was a good one. Williams made the key block on St. Brown's first touchdown, had a terrific catch along the sideline keeping his feet inbounds, had a key third-down catch and finished with four receptions for 50 yards.