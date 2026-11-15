NOTEBOOK: Lions' offensive line dominant in victory over Patriots

STINGY DEFENSE

Don't look now, but Detroit's defense has been among the best in the NFL in scoring defense and rushing yards allowed over the last five weeks. That unit has really helped propel this team to the second five-game winning streak in Campbell's tenure.

The Lions' defense has held opponents to 21 points-or-fewer for the fifth consecutive game and held their last four to 17-or-fewer, which ties for the team's second-longest, single-season streak since the merger.

The defense has limited opponents to under 100 rushing yards and without a touchdown on the ground for the fifth-straight game. That's the second-longest streak in franchise history (six games in 2013).

EXTRA POINTS

- Detroit's now won each of their first five home games of a season for the ninth time in team history. They also did so in 1991, 1985, 1981, 1977, 1962, 1954, 1934 and 1931.