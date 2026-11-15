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NOTEBOOK: Lions' offensive line dominant in victory over Patriots

Nov 15, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

MUNICH – If there was one word to describe the play of Detroit's offensive line in their 35-10 win over the New England Patriots Sunday in Germany, it would be dominant.

From beginning to end, that unit won the line of scrimmage and simply wore down New England's defensive front.

"You could feel it. The O-line really showed up today," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "I'm proud of those guys."

Detroit's front plowed the way for 191 rushing yards and nearly 500 yards of total offense (494). They gave quarterback Jared Goff time to throw the football, and it just felt they had control of the game from start to finish.

Goff finished 20-of-31 passing (64.5 percent) for 303 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for a 101.9 passer rating.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs finished with 153 rushing yards (7.0 avg.) and two touchdowns to go along with seven receptions for 99 yards, notching 252 scrimmage total yards.

Those kinds of performances from the quarterback and running back don't happen without the big guys upfront playing elite football. The offensive line was credited with allowing just four pressures and one sack all game as they continue growing together and stacking good performances.

The Lions' offense has a quarterback playing at an MVP level, a running back who might be leading the conversation for Offensive Player of the Year and a wide receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown with elite stats at the position.

Add in an offensive line that's graded among the best in football by Pro Football Focus, and this offense looks to be back to their peak.

Lions vs. Patriots Week 10 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots game at Allianz Arena on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Munich.

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions mascot Roary before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions mascot Roary before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback safety Andre Cisco (28), Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback safety Andre Cisco (28), Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback safety Andre Cisco (28), Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback safety Andre Cisco (28), Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
81 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
84 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
85 / 160

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
87 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
88 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
89 / 160

Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
90 / 160

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
91 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
92 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
93 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
94 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
95 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
96 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
98 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
100 / 160

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
101 / 160

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (12) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
102 / 160

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
103 / 160

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
104 / 160

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
105 / 160

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
106 / 160

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
107 / 160

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks New England quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
108 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
109 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
110 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
111 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
112 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
113 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
114 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
115 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
116 / 160

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40), Detroit Lions linebacker Owen Pappoe (51), Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), and Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
117 / 160

Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40), Detroit Lions linebacker Owen Pappoe (51), Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), and Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
118 / 160

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
119 / 160

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
120 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
121 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
122 / 160

Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
123 / 160

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
124 / 160

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
125 / 160

Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
126 / 160

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
127 / 160

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
128 / 160

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks and extra point during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks and extra point during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) interacts with Detroit Lions fans after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 in Munich. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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FEELING LIKE HOME

It was classy of Goff after the game to thank the Lions operations, equipment staff and all the people behind the scenes that made this trip possible.

It was a big organizational undertaking, and that includes all those on the business side setting up the Lions footprint all week in Munich.

As for the game, Detroit wanted it to feel like one of their nine designated home games this year, and it did. The players felt it and the coaches felt it.

"The support that we felt as a team … you could feel that immediately," Campbell said. "This has been an unbelievable experience. It's been very special. We did feel like this was a home game. This felt like this was our home. That was important. Everyone has taken unbelievable care of us all week. This is icing on the cake."

STINGY DEFENSE

Don't look now, but Detroit's defense has been among the best in the NFL in scoring defense and rushing yards allowed over the last five weeks. That unit has really helped propel this team to the second five-game winning streak in Campbell's tenure.

The Lions' defense has held opponents to 21 points-or-fewer for the fifth consecutive game and held their last four to 17-or-fewer, which ties for the team's second-longest, single-season streak since the merger.

The defense has limited opponents to under 100 rushing yards and without a touchdown on the ground for the fifth-straight game. That's the second-longest streak in franchise history (six games in 2013).

EXTRA POINTS

- Detroit's now won each of their first five home games of a season for the ninth time in team history. They also did so in 1991, 1985, 1981, 1977, 1962, 1954, 1934 and 1931.

- Goff was asked about an unheralded player in Sunday's game. His selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams was a good one. Williams made the key block on St. Brown's first touchdown, had a terrific catch along the sideline keeping his feet inbounds, had a key third-down catch and finished with four receptions for 50 yards.

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