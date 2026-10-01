NOTEBOOK: Rakestraw earning more opportunities

SCRUGGS' HOT START

Detroit's offensive line is coming off their best collective effort of the season as they're getting high-quality play early in the season from several different spots. One of those is center Juice Scruggs, which has been an important development early this season.

Detroit acquired Scruggs as part of the David Montgomery trade with Houston, and it's proven to be a savvy move. Scruggs was going to be an important reserve player at center and compete for a job at guard initially, but when center Cade Mays went down in training camp with a wrist injury, Scruggs was moved into the center role. He's responded by allowing zero sacks in three games and is currently the No. 2 graded run blocker at center by Pro Football Focus and No. 4 overall at the position.

"He works his tail off to make sure he's on top of it because the communication upfront is going to start with him. In terms of making sure that everything is on the same page, we're snapping the ball, we're going in the right direction, we're in the right play," Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said of Scruggs. "He's done a really nice job of that.

"And I think the other piece that we talked about probably is when I first got here was the violence and the attitude that he plays with. He's a physical player. He plays fast, he plays free. And even when it's not perfect, you know he's going to go a hundred miles an hour and that makes a big difference."