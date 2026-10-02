Twentyman's Mailbag: What's the next step for Lions' defense after Week 3 improvements?

Twentyman: With Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson out, it's a big loss against a Detroit offense that is operating pretty good right now led by veteran quarterback Jared Goff, who might be playing some of the best football of his career in his 11th season. Goff's thrown eight touchdowns, no interceptions and is taking what the defense gives him. He's not forcing the football into bad spots and is counting on his playmakers to do the work for him after the catch. Would coaches like to have more explosives on offense than they currently do? Of course. They'll continue to look for them, but we've also seen a trend around the league of defenses playing more shell trying to limit big plays in the pass game.